Insider: IU enters Big Ten schedule needing to be better everywhere to make NCAA tourney

BLOOMINGTON – Roughly an hour after Indiana clinched yet another too-close-for-comfort non-conference victory — this time, the Hoosiers’ last one, a 100-87 victory over Kennesaw State — Michigan got a look at the downside of close.

The Wolverines dropped their non-conference finale to Will Wade’s McNeese State team. Michigan, a team no one was quite sure about in a conference no one is quite sure about, is now 6-7, staring down the barrel of another season outside the NCAA tournament.

IU (10-3, 2-0) might be too. Don’t let that comfortable conference start fool you (not that you’d be fooled, if you’re reading this). Indiana’s best win is now on the road against Michigan, a team with more losses outside the KenPom top 75 than inside the top 50. One of said losses is to Indiana.

Yet the Hoosiers haven’t fallen off that cliff. And now they won’t. When Mike Woodson said, not very tongue in cheek, that the most important thing he learned from Friday’s game was that “we won,” he did so as the coach of a team still hugely flawed, but also one that’s managed to sidestep the landmines of a nonconference season that more than once threatened to knock Indiana over before the Hoosiers even found their feet.

Now, Woodson steadies that team for the resumption of conference play. The Hoosiers need to be better almost everywhere. They need an identity they can hold tightly to when things get tight. They need quantity and quality from a conference currently claiming neither in an NCAA tournament sense.

Yet also a team with NBA talent at multiple positions. With a potential first-team all-league center, a soon-to-return sixth-year point guard, a bully’s rotation in the post and muscle memory of two tournaments in two years under this head coach, Indiana is not a hopelessly lost cause.

It’s hard to know quite what to make of IU basketball right now. Maybe the Big Ten will say the same. Maybe that’s IU basketball’s best hope.

“We didn't fold,” Woodson said. “When we went down four, our defense kicked in, got stops. We executed on the other end, and got the lead and was able to bring it home.”

That might be the best compliment you can pay this team across the season’s first two months.

The Hoosiers got run off the Madison Square Garden floor by UConn. They got absolutely buried in Atlanta by Auburn, a 28-point rout. Even summoning the immense strength of their own home court, they could not hold out against Kansas for what might have been a win that defined the course of these season.

They flirted time and again — Florida Gulf Coast, Army, Harvard, Morehead State — with nonconference disaster, through injuries and illness and an inconsistent bench and Woodson’s lineup tinkering.

And they didn’t collapse. There are no disastrous losses, which is more than Michigan or Maryland or Northwestern or, potentially, Michigan State can say.

When Indiana absolutely had to stand up, it did, every time. That, at least, they can take with them back into the teeth of the Big Ten schedule.

The Hoosiers repeated the trick one last time Friday, allowing no-defense, no-brakes, no-regrets Kennesaw State to claw out a four-point lead midway through the second half before finally turning the front burner up.

“They made a lot of shots, some tough shots,” Woodson said, dramatically understating the frantic nature of the win. “It's part of the game.”

Kennesaw State (9-5) came to Bloomington No. 1 nationally in adjusted tempo, per Ken Pomeroy, and proceeded to play like it.

Perhaps the worst thing that happened to Indiana on Friday was the Hoosiers hit their first eight shots, and decided they could play at the Owls’ reckless pace. They broke 100 for their trouble but also allowed Kennesaw State to average an eye-watering 1.13 points per possession.

That, thanks in large part to an eye-flooding 17 made 3s, 10 more than Indiana managed. A season defined (so far) in large part by opponents’ ability to dramatically outscore IU behind the 3-point line added another chapter Friday.

“We're just trying to alter a lot of shots that they're shooting and just limit them to not a lot of 3 points, even though they made a lot of shots,” sophomore forward Malik Reneau said. “They made 17 3s tonight, keeping them in the game a lot of times where we're trying to pull away.”

As has so often been the case in these underwhelming non-conference wins, Indiana took back control when it asserted itself.

Reneau was outstanding. In Kel’el Ware’s illness-forced absence, the sophomore from Florida scored a career-high 34 points, bullying smaller, weaker defenders.

Woodson switched briefly to a zone, which slowed Kennesaw State considerably and let IU take control of the game’s pace the rest of the way. Then, sending in Anthony Leal for Gabe Cupps, Woodson also opted to go small to finish the game.

“I know we could switch one through five, with Malik at the five,” Woodson said. “Coming down the stretch it really helped us.”

Leal entered the game one second past 13 minutes to play in the second half, Kennesaw State leading 68-64. To that point, the Owls had played at roughly a 101-point pace. The scored just 19 points in the final 13 minutes, a 58-point pace.

“He gave us a hell of a spark when he came in,” Woodson said of Leal in particular. “Just from a defensive standpoint. He did a lot of things that we didn't do early in that spot.”

Maybe this is all Indiana is. Maybe the Hoosiers are nothing more than a mediocre team (No. 87 in KenPom at time of writing) with too few strengths and too many limitations to play their way into the tournament come March.

They have some intriguing pieces. It’s still hard to figure out what to make of Mackenzie Mgbako, who can burn as brightly as he did in the game’s opening minutes, hitting four-straight 3s, and then fade as badly as he did, finishing with just 14 minutes played.

A mercurial bench was one of Woodson’s best weapons Friday night, thanks to Anthony Walker and Kaleb Banks. It’s also a woefully limited one when, as is sometimes the case, it gets into foul trouble.

The Hoosiers need Xavier Johnson back. They need the best of Trey Galloway basically all the time. They need to shoot more 3s and allow far fewer of them. They need to be better on both offense and defense, and according to Pomeroy’s current forecasts, they’re projected within six points either way — favorite or underdog — in 13 of their remaining 18 Big Ten games.

They enter 2024 perhaps the ideal standard bearer for a conference as puzzling, perhaps as poor or perhaps as unpolished, as they are.

IU basketball enters Big Ten schedule needing to be better everywhere