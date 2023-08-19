Insider: All eyes on Anthony Richardson, how long will he play?
Insider Joel A. Erickson previews the Indianapolis Colts versus the Chicago Bears preseason game.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
Jordan Love is in a big spot as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
Carolina was dead set on fixing the QB position this offseason.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Panthers will face the New York Giants on the road in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Our position preview series for fantasy football draft season continues with Matt Harmon and the wide receivers.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Elliott has an average finish of 5.7 in six races at Watkins Glen.
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.