Insider: Everyone in college football is guilty in leaving Florida State out of playoff

They are all guilty together.

College football has never been short of drama, or grievance. Today, it’s 13-0 Florida State, the first undefeated Power Five conference champion left out of the College Football Playoff, in favor of not one but two one-loss teams.

Yesterday, it was Washington State and Oregon State being marooned on the deserted island of conference consolidation as the Big Ten poached the schools that mattered in what’s become of the Pac-12 and anyone with any agency leapt for the nominal safety of the Big 12. Tomorrow, it will be something else.

College football works — against the NFL, and baseball, and everything else that crowds the void during American sports’ busiest time — because it is distinct. It is regional and parochial and tribal and familiar. Everyone has a college team nearby.

It is both national, and right next door, and it does not have to strive for the unparalleled excellence of professional sports because it can demand perfection from the beautiful imperfection of watching 18-to-22-year-olds try to find it together.

Now, it’s devouring itself in the name of financial self-interest. Since schools started selling tickets for cash, college sports has been about money, but the acceleration of that self-interest has now become deeply destructive. A century of brand building is being burned down in the name of enrichment at any cost, and the cost is running up fast.

Is it possible to make a case for Texas and Alabama over Florida State, in a post-Jordan Travis injury world? Of course. That’s a valid argument to have.

But college football has always valued perfection over everything else. Some of its greatest and most transformative controversies have come when undefeated teams were denied a chance to compete for a title. “Games matter” is perhaps the most fundamental criteria for selecting its champions, and absolutely the thing that has made college football distinct for generations.

Not anymore, it would seem.

Even given the mitigating circumstances around Travis’ injury, it’s difficult to imagine this not expediting the eventual collapse of the ACC as something resembling a power conference, or at least one with designs on competing with the Big Ten and the SEC.

Which in turn will almost certainly quicken the march to superconferences. The sport will strive to become something antithetical to its appeal, and also what it just cannot be: a companion piece and competitor to the NFL.

Don’t weep for the ACC. Remember, much of the modern conference realignment — and it was that at the time, at least to some extent, but it’s not anymore — timeline began when the ACC raided the Big East for Miami, Virginia Tech and Boston College in 2004.

In the name of media appeal, one conference kneecapped another to make more money. And off we all went.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spent the weekend -- until he got what he wanted -- making his conference out to be a victim (actual lol), suggesting it was everyone else’s fault the Playoff wasn’t fit for the purpose of taking care of the SEC at whatever cost.

The implicit suggestion: The ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 Alliance — an almost comically terrible idea that failed as soon as it possibly could — was the real bad guy. An Alliance that only existed because the SEC invaded the Big 12 and poached Texas and Oklahoma, setting off an earth-quaking round of what we should now really call conference consolidation. Nothing is getting realigned anymore, just pared down so there’s more money for fewer hands.

Of course, the SEC grabbed Texas and Oklahoma against the backdrop of a decade of this harvesting largely created by the Big Ten, which shopped its lucrative in-house network east and west of its original boundaries searching for … cable subscriptions. Can’t believe nobody ever wrote a fight song about that.

And the Big 12’s own long-term spiral toward second-class status probably began when ESPN agreed to form the Longhorn Network, letting the rest of the conference know there was one team the market valued well above all others.

The same ESPN, by the way, that got fat (again) on ratings Sunday decrying the decision to leave undefeated Florida State out of the Playoff it all but singlehandedly created. College football has been beholden to television partners for years, and there’s no chance that reliance wanes going forward.

Perhaps the most lightning-rod moment of the day came when Boo Corrigan, North Carolina State AD and CFP selection committee chair, admitted the committee considered “from a coaching standpoint … who do you want to play and who do you not want to play?”

After nine years of the handily vague “four best teams” standard, the committee shifted its process to suit its outcome, and then admitted so publicly. There are no rules anymore. Just convenience.

And money. Always money. This won’t stop. Sunday probably actually accelerated the process toward a conclusion that resets college football fundamentally, completely and for a really long time.

The casualties? Basically everything, and everyone. College football drives college sports and always has. Other sports bend to its will because it pays the bills.

The Big East was torn down and remade as a basketball-only league because of it. The Pac-12 will cease to exist as anything resembling a serious entity at the end of this academic year by the same hand.

College sports are being transformed at the atomic level by all this, and almost certainly not for the better.

So the next time you hear a coach complaining about unfair treatment, or a conference commissioner blaming someone else for their problems, or someone on TV bemoaning a deep concern over the direction of college sports, remember one very important thing:

None of them are innocent. No one is a bystander. Everyone’s fingerprints are on the weapon.

They are all guilty together.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: College football playoff: Everyone is guilty for leaving FSU out