Insider: Browns ‘won’t hesitate to sign’ Odell Beckham Jr. at the right price

It has been a productive first week of NFL free agency for the Cleveland Browns who have made multiple moves to improve the team already. One area they are likely still looking to address is the wide receiver room which needs some more depth and speed. One player that has been on the radar is former Brown Odell Beckham Jr. and Mary Kay Cabot reports he is still firmly a possibility.

“Odell Beckham Jr., who announced on Twitter Saturday that he’s not asking for $20 million a year, but that $4 million ‘AINT enough.’ The Browns attended Beckham’s private workout in Arizona, where he showed he can run. If the price is right, they won’t hesitate to sign him.”

Beckham can bring speed and dynamic playmaking ability to the team to help take them to the next level. Other names mentioned that make sense for the Browns are Mecole Hardman and DJ Chark who all can elevate the team’s offense.

