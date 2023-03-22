Insider: Browns are still interested in acquiring Broncos Jerry Jeudy

Even after recent reports that the Denver Broncos didn’t want to move wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, reports say that the Cleveland Browns are still inquiring about it. Mary Kay Cabot has reported that sources confirm to her that the team hasn’t closed the door on acquiring the former first-round pick.

“The Browns haven’t slammed the door shut on trying to trade for Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy despite the lack of a first-round pick this season or next, a source tells cleveland.com. But Benjamin Allbright of Denver’s KOA-FM reports that the Broncos would listen to an offer for a second-round pick and a player, which the Browns could possibly pull off. The Broncos supposedly at least pondered an offer for a second- and fourth-rounder, possibly from the Patriots.”

This would be the icing on the cake that takes a nice offseason to a great offseason of improvement. Juedy is an ascending player with two more years on his rookie contract coming off his best season despite awful quarterback play.

Having Jeudy pair with Amari Cooper and Donovon Peoples-Jones would open things up for the offense. He has great quickness and good route running and the ability to create yards after the catch which is something the team could use more of in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire