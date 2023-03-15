Insider: Browns interested in Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, can meet asking price

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Cleveland Browns are interested in potentially trading with the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as they look to get more explosive through the air in 2023. Per Sportsnaut:

“According to Sportsnaut NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Cleveland Browns are among the teams most interested in the 23-year-old Jeudy.”

The price tag for Jeudy is thought to currently be set at a second and a fourth round pick. The Browns have both of those assets despite not having a first rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft. They even have two fourth rounders and two fifth rounders, so parting ways with those picks will not hamper their draft efforts.

The Dallas Cowboys were also named by Allbright as a team in on Jeudy.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire