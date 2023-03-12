Insider: Browns and former wide receiver Odell Beckham remain on good terms

We are just days away from the new NFL league year and legal tampering starts Monday. The Cleveland Browns are looking to add speed and dynamic play to the wide receiver room. The team recently attended a workout where former wide receiver Odell Beckham looked like his old self showing teams why they should sign him.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the team and Beckham have stayed on good terms.

“That’s because the Browns and Beckham have remained on good terms since his controversial departure from the team in November of 2021.”

If Beckham is healthy and the player we saw with the Rams during their Super Bowl run he makes the Browns better. He becomes a perfect compliment to Amari Cooper and his ability to create yards after the catch and get vertical is exactly what the team is missing.

Mary Kay would go on to talk about how the Browns have kept tabs on Beckham closely after his injury.

“The Browns kept tabs on Beckham throughout his rehab from surgery in late February, and there were rumblings he wanted to return after they traded for Deshaun Watson. Even last season, the Browns were open to a return depending on his health and how their season played out.”

Never a dull moment during the NFL offseason that is just starting to heat up next week.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire