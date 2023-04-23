Insider: Browns could take a running back with pick No. 74

The Cleveland Browns won’t pick on the first night of the 2023 NFL draft after trading their first and second round picks for Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore. The team has no major needs heading into the draft outside of depth and long-term options giving them the freedom to just draft talent.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot is saying that you cannot rule out running back with the team’s first pick in this year’s class at pick No. 74. The name that Cabot mentioned the team could take in the third is Mississippi’s Zach Evans.

Last season Evans averaged an impressive 6.5 yards per carry while also averaging 3.56 yards after contact per carry. He has good contact balance and strength to break arm tackles and above-average athleticism to make people miss in the open field. Evans accelerates well in the open field and has enough speed to run away from defenders in the open field to create explosive plays.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire