Insider: 53 takeaways from Colts training camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Shane Steichen’s first training camp with the Colts came to a close with a kerfuffle on Tuesday in Philadelphia, setting the stage for the final preseason game Thursday and the NFL-mandated roster reduction to 53 five days later.

Plenty of decisions remain before those roster cuts, and a thin Indianapolis roster is likely to be active on the waiver wire.

For the moment, though, Indianapolis heads into an 8 p.m. kickoff Thursday night against the Eagles (Amazon Prime) with one more chance for players to make their case for the roster. With that in mind, here’s a comprehensive look at the way the roster performed during training camp.

1. The Colts are likely going to have to live with intermittent accuracy issues from Richardson, who completed 63.4% of his passes during training camp and remains prone to misses that typically come in bunches, usually over the heads of his intended targets. The rookie also still has to get up to speed on the timing of the NFL; on occasion, the clock in his head that tells him the pocket is collapsing was off by a tick or two, leading to issues.

But the most intriguing part of Richardson’s rookie game is something that wasn’t always easy to see in training camp’s controlled setting. Richardson is expected to be a key weapon in the running game, but it’s hard to know exactly how devastating he can be after a camp full of, understandably, early whistles from the coaching staff. Richardson has the size and speed to be both punishing and electric, a big-play force for Steichen.

2. If veteran Gardner Minshew is forced into action, expect a short, high-percentage passing game, focused on getting the ball out of Minshew’s hands early to avoid putting him on the move, where his instincts are more likely to produce a smart throw out of bounds rather than taking advantage of a secondary in scramble mode.

3. Sam Ehlinger’s spot on the 53-man roster likely comes down to how the Colts view the NFL’s new rule allowing for a third quarterback to be available in case the top two quarterbacks both get hurt.

4. The Jonathan Taylor situation is a mess. Enough said.

5. The Colts need Zack Moss healthy as soon as possible, hopefully right on schedule with a return that times up closely to the beginning of the regular season. If Taylor’s situation isn’t resolved by the time the regular season begins, Moss is the clear favorite to get carries, a bruiser who can pick up yards in between the tackles but doesn’t have breakaway speed.

6. Deon Jackson has the vision to find a hole and good hands out of the backfield, but to this point in his career, and in training camp, he hasn’t been able to turn his impressive physical tools into anything more than what’s blocked on most plays.

7. Rookie Evan Hull looks like a third-down back, at least at first, focused on catching the ball out of the backfield.

8. Kenyan Drake carries the biggest name of any running back on the roster not named Taylor, but he hasn’t made an impression or upended the depth chart since being signed.

9. Michael Pittman Jr. might end up doing a lot of the dirty work, making contested catches in traffic this season.

10. Richardson clearly likes the combination of his arm strength and Alec Pierce’s downfield ability. The 2022 second-round pick has been open downfield an awful lot in training camp, but the pair’s chemistry remains hit or miss. If they get consistent, Pierce could be an excellent big-play weapon.

11. Rookie slot receiver Josh Downs has an innate feel for getting open in the middle of the field, and he catches everything.

12. If Isaiah McKenzie didn’t look like the team’s primary kick and punt returner, the emergence of Downs might have the veteran in uncertain territory, but the fourth and fifth receiver spots will come down to special teams, and McKenzie’s held those roles throughout camp.

13. The loss of veteran Ashton Dulin created a critical need for depth on the outside, and heading into the final preseason game, there are several players with experience — James Washington and Breshad Perriman have deep speed, Michael Strachan has the size, Juwann Winfree has been a solid possession receiver — vying for the last one or two spots.

14. Despite missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury, second-year tight end Jelani Woods has the best big-play potential at tight end.

15. Drew Ogletree missed some time with a shoulder injury, but the Colts have long liked the second-year tight end’s versatility as a blocker, along with sure hands in the middle of the field.

16. Kylen Granson established himself as a reliable possession type of tight end last season, and he’s also played a key role in training camp as the personal protector on special teams.

17. A Mo Alie-Cox foot injury gave Pharaoh Brown a chance to get in the mix for the blocking tight end role, but Brown has been plagued by penalties and got thrown out of practice for fighting during joint practices against the Bears.

18. When he’s been healthy, rookie tight end Will Mallory has offered glimpses of the speed up the seam and the receiving ability that convinced the Colts to use a fifth-round pick on him.

19. Indianapolis is counting on second-year left tackle Bernhard Raimann to take a big step this season. The early returns in training camp have been promising.

20. Quenton Nelson has as strong an anchor as he’s ever had. The goal is to return to All-Pro form.

21. Health is the key for Ryan Kelly in the middle.

22. Indianapolis has been betting on the development of Will Fries at right guard, and in team settings, he’s mostly been solid. But in one-on-one pass rush reps, there have been a few hiccups despite the absence of DeForest Buckner for most of training camp.

23. Braden Smith, like Raimann on the left side, was solid throughout camp, even after coming back from injury.

24. Danny Pinter spent his first two seasons as Kelly’s primary backup at center, and he’s spent most of training camp there, although he hasn’t been as solid as he was in those early seasons.

25. Fourth-round pick Blake Freeland struggled during his time in the starting lineup when Smith was down, and the Colts might need veteran Dan Skipper as insurance in case something happens to Raimann or Smith early in the season.

26. A waiver claim on the interior offensive line seems like a distinct possibility. When Fries and Kelly missed time with injuries, the Colts tried Arlington Hambright and Carter O’Donnell in the starting lineup at right guard, without a ton of success.

27. Forget about the foot injury that cost him a little time in training camp. Buckner’s a devastating presence until further notice.

28. Grover Stewart, too.

29. Kwity Paye, brimming with confidence, was dominant in joint practices against the Bears, and he believes he’s better learned to use his speed off the edge, rather than just playing the power game as a pass rusher.

30. Samson Ebukam’s early hamstring injury kept him from getting a lot of time on the field at training camp. Indianapolis believes he’ll be a better run defender than predecessor Yannick Ngakoue, but the Colts also need him to provide speed off the edge to force quarterbacks up into the waiting arms of Buckner, Paye and Odeyingbo.

31. Most of Dayo Odeyingbo’s big plays in training camp have come from his role as an interior rusher on passing downs, where his combination of power and speed is a problem for guards.

32. Tyquan Lewis looked fast chasing Justin Fields in the joint practices against Chicago, a good sign for a player coming off a torn patellar tendon for the second season in a row.

33. Al-Quadin Muhammad had some nice moments as a pass rusher early in training camp, but the veteran Colt was playing mostly against an out-of-position Hambright at left tackle. Muhammad’s history in the NFL is as a capable, durable run defender who typically hasn’t been a force player as a pass rusher.

34. Fourth-round defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore has impressive burst off the ball, good quickness and explosion, but he’s clearly still learning the ins and outs of an NFL pass rush.

35. Adebawore has mostly played the 3-technique defensive tackle spot that Buckner plays so far, creating an interesting logjam on the interior. The Colts signed veteran Taven Bryan in free agency to be Buckner’s backup, but Bryan has put together something of a quiet camp. Eric Johnson, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of Missouri State, has flashed some quickness off the ball and has the ability to play nose tackle. Veteran McTelvin Agim has displayed some quickness, too. The Colts might end up keeping as many as 10 defensive linemen.

36. Before he suffered a concussion against Chicago, Shaquille Leonard had hit every potential milestone he needed to hit, and it was evident his confidence was growing.

37. Zaire Franklin has been both team leader and enforcer for the defense.

38. Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has made little secret of his desire to find ways to get E.J. Speed on the field more often, given the physical presence Speed brings.

39. Grant Stuard has been a combination of both Leonard and an earlier version of Franklin, mixing Leonard’s raw emotion on the field with Franklin’s previous life as a critical member of the special teams. Few Colts wear their hearts on their sleeve the way Stuard does.

40. Injuries have thrown a wrench into the fight for the other linebacker spots, and it’s possible a waiver claim at the position ends up happening. Segun Olubi plays with violence and aggression, but he’s also struggled at times in pass coverage and suffered a concussion right before joint practices. Indy native Cameron McGrone has good speed, but maybe not the physicality. JoJo Domann has a little of both, but he also suffered an injury.

41. Kenny Moore II looks like himself again, a disruptive presence out of the slot.

42. Darrell Baker Jr. has probably been the Colts’ best cornerback in training camp, particularly on short routes, attacking slants and curls aggressively. On the other hand, Baker Jr.’s tendency to play a trailing technique — a style born of his belief in his speed — led to some issues against Pierce down the field in camp.

43. The Colts have long believed in the athletic ability of Dallis Flowers, and the second-year undrafted free agent started throughout training camp on the outside, but Flowers needs to be careful about his physicality during the route. Flowers was flagged a couple of times.

44. Second-round pick JuJu Brents might need some seasoning before playing a big role.

45. The same goes for Darius Rush, who has a knack for the ball but has also been beaten down the field at times.

46. Jaylon Jones, the third cornerback the Colts took in the draft, made some nice plays on short throws at cornerback, and he’s been given a few reps at gunner on special teams. Jones has been better than most seventh-round picks are expected to be.

47. Julian Blackmon’s move to strong safety puts him in a key communication position in the defense, and the Colts like him near the line of scrimmage after his moonlighting at the nickel.

48. Rodney Thomas II had a quiet training camp, but the deep range is still there, and Indianapolis needs him to help out the young cornerbacks.

49. Nick Cross appears to be at his best around the line of scrimmage, and he got a lot of snaps there with Blackmon missing the first couple weeks of training camp due to a hamstring injury. With so little depth on the outside, it’s fair to wonder if Indianapolis tries some “big nickel” personnel groupings, i.e. playing three safeties at the same time.

50. Trevor Denbow made the Colts’ initial 53-man roster last season because of his special teams ability, and he’s added a solid camp at free safety to the mix. Beyond Denbow, the Colts would be looking for more special teams help if they plan to roster five safeties.

51. Matt Gay’s the guy at kicker for the foreseeable future. He’s got plenty of leg strength, and any inconsistencies in training camp — like his short miss in Buffalo — are going to be treated as mere hiccups for a while, given the $13 million guaranteed the Colts gave him to come to Indianapolis.

52. Rigoberto Sanchez has largely looked like himself since returning from the Achilles tear that cost him the entire 2022 season, displaying both impressive leg strength and his old ability to kick the ball directionally to the left sideline, pinning return men in the process.

53. Luke Rhodes isn’t going anywhere for a while.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: 53 takeaways from training camp