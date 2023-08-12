Insider: 10 thoughts on Anthony Richardson and the Colts from their preseason opener

Ten thoughts on Anthony Richardson's first NFL action in the Colts' 23-19 preseason opening loss to the Bills:

1. Accuracy is a work in progress

Richardson lit up this week when Shane Steichen informed him that he'd make his first start in the first preseason game. He spent time sitting on a bench in the pregame soaking in the scene. And so it's no surprise that a man who just turned 21 and has made 13 starts above the high school level was going to be amped up, which creates some variance at a position like quarterback that is meant to be played in control.

We saw that with Richardson's early throws. They were all run-pass-option concepts, limiting how much he had to read and progress through early on, but the throws were rushed. He threw high on a ball Michael Pittman Jr. had to extend his 6-foot-4 frame to catch. He threw before Kylen Granson was ready on an out pattern.

And then he did it with Isaiah McKenzie not looking on an out pattern in which the slot cornerback blitzed, and that's when he threw the interception on the first drive. McKenzie took responsibility for the pick in an interview with Colts sideline reporter Larra Overton, calling it a miscommunication. But communication falls on the quarterback and his receivers.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Of course, we can't chalk it all up to nerves either. Richardson completed just 54.7% of his passes at Florida. Assistant general manager Ed Dodds asked him once how he can have his feet set and a seemingly perfect pocket and miss a shorter throw, and Richardson shared that he's had so many voices in his ears over the years that he's prone to overthinking the simple at times.

That's going to happen early on in a new relationship, too, as Richardson is fielding advice from Steichen, from offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and from quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, in addition to his private trainer, Denny Thompson as well as Gardner Minshew. The purpose of getting him these reps, in preseason and in the regular season, is to drill through that noise and build the muscle memory to make the simple look simple so the special can shine.

And the special is there, too.

2. Richardson threw a DART to Alec Pierce

Richardson's third drive is where we saw him come alive. First was the play-action seam throw to Granson for 19 yards, where the run fake froze the linebacker just enough for Richardson to zip the ball past his outstretched arms so Granson could make a comfortable catch in space.

Then came the highlight throw that should have been. Richardson took a snap out of the shotgun and faked a handoff to let Alec Pierce run a flag route to the right pylon. Richardson flicked his wrist and the ball soared 40 yards like a rainbow until it landed softly in Pierce's hands. It was a great throw to beat good coverage. But Pierce couldn't hold it to the ground.

This was a DOT 🎯 from Anthony Richardson. A great throw to beat good coverage. Alec Pierce has to find a way to reel it in. pic.twitter.com/vlm29sOuiy — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 12, 2023

That connection has been a work in progress, as the two hit their first explosive back-shoulder fade in Thursday's practice. This one looked smooth outside of the most important part, which is securing the catch.

But it's all a reminder of the Richardson experience: He'll miss some easy throws. He might not be all that consistent yet. But he'll flash with that deep ball, and he'll fill everyone watching with some hope.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) dives forward on a play called back by an offensive penalty during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

3. Richardson is learning, and that's what really matters

It's preseason, and the games don't count. Even when the real games arrive, this season isn't going to be about the win-loss record in the end.

This year is about the growth of No. 5 and how teammates gravitate toward him. That means making mistakes and learning from them.

Richardson showed something on that front Saturday. His best drive came on his third and final one, after getting those early jitters out. The confidence extended to throws down the field and some aggressive and physical scrambles.

Richardson finished 7 of 12 for 67 yards, no touchdowns and an interception with seven rushing yards.

He got self-critical in a sideline interview with Overton:

"It felt good getting back in the groove and pushing the ball down the field," Richardson told Overton. "... I can't be reckless with the ball. I need to be on the same page with my receivers.

"... Overall, I did pretty decent, but I could have been a lot better."

They'll dissect every moment, good and bad, over and over again this week. The process will rinse and repeat for 19 more game weeks.

The learning has just begun.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) passes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Quick hits

4. The Colts have some depth concerns on the offensive line again and, at least through one preseason game, those fears haven't subsided. Blake Freeland filled in at right tackle for Braden Smith and wasn't able to generate a push in short yardage, as rookies often don't. The second-team line had instant leaks in pass protection. Lost in last year's struggles for this group was that it actually had surprisingly good health. A regression to the mean of the league on that front could spell some trouble.

5. Minshew was a surgical 6 for 6 for 72 yards when the line did give him a chance to throw. He can be efficient and highly operational in settings where the opposing team doesn't have an overall talent edge. It gives the coaching staff faith in what to call for him if he needs to go into the game. But you won't see the upside of Richardson's rainbow deep ball or physical scrambles. Building on those positives and correcting the negatives is what this season is about, which is why Minshew should remain the backup.

6. We didn't get much of a window into Steichen's scheme, which was intentional. But I do feel confident in saying the screen game will be a healthy part of this season. It plays to the skill sets of Hull and Jackson out of the backfield. It creates some easy wins for Richardson in the short game. And it can slow down the blitzes that a rookie quarterback will inevitably see. I'm intrigued to see how this extends to Jelani Woods when he's healthy, as he's slimmed down his upper body to tap even more into one of the most athletic tight end skill sets the league has ever seen.

7. The RPO game is going to open some natural holes for running backs. The defense converges on Richardson, the most explosive option in the backfield, and it's like gaining a free blocker you don't have to dodge when building up to full speed.

Even still, Colts running backs finished Saturday with 27 carries for 79 yards and a long of nine.

It leaves you to wonder just what this could look like with Taylor, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and can hit 22 miles per hour as a ball-carrier. He hovered like a ghost over this game on this field, where his first season ended in the wildcard round and where he set an NFL record with 175 yards, four rushing scores and a receiving score in 2021.

Perhaps that upside isn't necessary to generate a good rushing game with Richardson, but football is still ultimately about generating explosive plays, and only one back on this team can do that in these situations. Turning a 20-yard run into a 45-yard touchdown will save the mistakes in short yardage and in the red zone that will inevitably come to such a young offense.

The value of the run game is different when talking about the most high-octane versions, like Steichen enjoyed in Philadelphia and like the Colts rode to nine wins with Taylor in 2021. I still think that support is the best weapon you can give Richardson as he goes through a learning season, when he isn't of age to be the superhero yet.

8. A huge highlight was seeing Shaquille Leonard back out there in a real game. Given that it's preseason, that should tell you something about his progress back from a second back surgery. The sample was tiny and the Bills didn't go his way much, but he's impressed his defensive coaches by how he's moved this camp, and they would know, since the only version they'd seen from him was the shell he was while rushing back last year.

His play and voice will be huge for the back end of the Colts defense, which features first- or second-year players at three or four spots. The growing pains will exist here, too, but the best way to survive them is with turnovers that make them feel null and void sometimes. That's what the Maniac can bring when he's himself.

9. Dayo Odeyingbo scored a third-quarter sack when he lined up in a 3-technique, fired off the ball to the edge of the left guard, swiped the hands away and used his length to gain a runway until he clobbered the quarterback. That's the kind of first step he didn't get to show until around midseason last year after that time off from the Achilles tear and the build-up after it. It could be a big boost this season for the Colts, who want to generate some 1-on-1 edge opportunities for DeForest Buckner and who could use an interior rusher in place of Grover Stewart on some obvious passing downs.

10. Darrell Baker Jr. had a nice breakup on a third-down slant pattern that he ran for the receiver out of press coverage. He's had a strong camp, and I'd give him the edge to start at one outside cornerback spot.

I think JuJu Brents will take the other from Dallis Flowers in time, because that's what second-round picks do. But he's getting his legs under him in his first week of NFL action after a lingering hamstring injury. He played with a little too much cushion in his second-team reps in this one, but the skill set is there with his 6-3 size and elite short-area speed.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: 10 thoughts on Anthony Richardson's preseason opener