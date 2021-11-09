The Browns have signed guard Wyatt Teller to a four-year extension. We’ve gotten our eyes on the details.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the contract.

1. Signing bonus: $5.631 million.

2. 2021 base salary: $460,000 for the balance of the season. ($920,000 rate.)

3. 2022 option bonus: $9 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2022 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2023 base salary: $12.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing. Fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2022 league year.

6. 2024 roster bonus: $2 million, due on the third day of the league year.

7. 2024 base salary: $11 million.

8. 2024 per-game roster bonuses: $1 million, total.

9. 2025 roster bonus: $1 million, due on the third day of the league year.

10. 2025 base salary: $12.8 million.

11. 2025 per-game active roster bonuses: $1 million, total.

The new-money average is $14.2 million, but the cash stands at $14 million per year through the first two new years and stays at $14 million through three.

Of the amount, $16.5 million is fully-guaranteed at signing, and $29 million is guaranteed for injury.

Inside the Wyatt Teller extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk