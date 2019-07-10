Inside World Cup champs Team USA's rooftop pool party: Photos!

Partying like champs!

Fresh off their fourth Women's World Cup win, Team USA hit the ground running in New York City: After grabbing dinner at downtown hotspot Nobu on Monday night, the team appeared on Tuesday morning's episode of "Good Morning America" before heading to the spa, Haven, for facials and pedicures, Page Six reports

Next on the list? A private rooftop pool party at JIMMY at The James in SoHo, where the team let their hair down for a dance and drink-filled soirée overlooking the rest of Manhattan.

Co-captain Alex Morgan posted photos and videos from the exclusive party on Instagram, posting a series of sun-filled shots of herself wearing a bikini, holding a cocktail and floating in matching donut pool floats with midfielder Kelley O'Hara.

"Mood," she captioned the shots.

Her Instagram Story gave a better view inside the party, where music was blasting and everyone on the winning team appeared to be having a great time.

Team USA's pool party came before their ticker-tape parade in New York City, which was held on Wednesday morning.