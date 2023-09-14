Inside the workouts that got Greenville's Tyler Brown on the field as Clemson football freshman

Clemson football wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham was asked in July what a realistic expectation would be for freshman wideout Tyler Brown. Grisham didn't answer in specifics.

"I'm hearing great things this summer about what he's done," Grisham said at the time. "As freshmen, it's on them. There's a lot of unknowns. ... All we can do is put them in the best situation to be successful, to help us win games."

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brown, a former Greenville High School star and three-star prospect, wasn't getting a lot of hype before his arrival. Grisham and the Clemson staff hadn't even gotten to work with him because he hadn't been on campus for spring practice.

But when Clemson's first depth chart for the 2023 season came out, there was Brown at No. 2 slot receiver, punt returner and kick returner. He had surprised coach Dabo Swinney with his readiness for the college level and his physicality for his size, and he had earned his place.

Brown had the longest reception (21 yards) in the loss to Duke and the longest return (27 yards) in the win against Charleston Southern. He could add more big plays when the Tigers (1-1) host FAU (1-1) on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ACCN). He's been a surprising contributor to most — but not to those who knew him at Greenville High School.

Grown at Greenville High School

As Josh Sapp began prep for his senior season at Greenville in the summer of 2021, Red Raiders strength coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Amos Lamb, asked Sapp to choose a player to mentor. Sapp's mentee would come with him to the early morning workouts meant for the Red Raiders' top players, where they would train alongside former players now in the college ranks.

Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (6) runs near Duke University safety Jaylen Stinson (2) during the second quarter of the season opening game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Monday, Sept 4, 2023.

Sapp, who is now Clemson's No. 3 tight end, chose two players: Mazeo Bennett, then a rising sophomore receiver, and Brown, who had just transferred in from Legacy Early College ahead of his junior season.

The special sessions with Sapp and the college players started at 6 a.m., two hours before the regular morning practice. On the first day of those workouts, Brown was a no-show. Lamb took notice and had words with Brown later.

"I looked at him, and I said, 'If you're coming here to get the same results you had at your previous school, then you might as well go back,' " Lamb said. ' "You can really do something special, but you have to do something that nobody else is doing.' "

Brown didn't need to be told twice. He became what Sapp called a "madman in the weight room," and his work ethic and his patience with the recruiting process left an impression on Lamb, Porter and those still at Greenville.

"The kids have seen him train and how he works," Lamb said. "That's the forever mark he left here: How excited he was to get better every day."

From overlooked at Greenville to Clemson commit

Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (6) leaves a punt alone during the third quarter of the game with Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Brown's recruitment process was "slow," Porter said. As a junior, Brown was surrounded by pass-catchers who were getting Power Five interest: Sapp and fellow receiver AK Kelly, who now plays at Wake Forest, were in the class above him, and four-star Bennett was a year below him and getting attention as a sophomore. Bennett, now a senior, is committed to South Carolina.

Brown was getting lost in the shuffle. He started getting Ivy League offers and others from schools in the Carolinas, but his only Power Five offer came from Minnesota. He committed to the Golden Gophers the summer before his senior year.

Clemson was a dream school for Brown, who said he grew up a Tigers fan. But Porter encourages players not to get too set on one top program and overlook the offers they already have. "Go where you're celebrated, not tolerated," he tells them. Lamb took the opposite approach.

"I told him, 'Man, you should be upset,' " Lamb said. "I was trying to stir him up. But he said, 'Coach, I'm going to work my butt off and keep my head down, but I'm not going to be bothered by this. What's for me is for me.' "

Brown decommitted from Minnesota in October after deciding it was too far from home. Not long after, he got offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville and, after an unofficial visit, Clemson. He committed to the Tigers 12 days later.

A 'fearless' player

Rather than enroll at Clemson early in time for spring practice, Brown decided to stay at Greenville for the full spring semester. He and Lamb developed a conditioning plan to help him get up to 180 pounds and make sure he wouldn't be behind when he arrived on campus.

The hard work paid off. Clemson's coaches had known about Brown's speed — that's part of what drew them to him. But they were surprised by the strength he carried at 5-11.

"He's got some compact power to him, which I didn't really expect this early," Swinney said after a scrimmage in August. "He plays a lot bigger than he is. ... Definitely a fearless football player."

His physicality showed during his first punt return during the Charleston Southern game. A Buccaneers defender laid out to tackle Brown just a few yards into his run, and Brown bounced right off. He stayed on his feet and went 27 yards to give the offense the ball in Charleston Southern territory. It set up a touchdown.

"That was a big spark play," Swinney said. "Definitely proud of him after two games. He's shown it's not too big for him, and he's going to be a very reliable player for us."

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: How Tyler Brown is getting playing time as freshman