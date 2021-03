Associated Press

Chris Paul says he knows the secret for why he's still a dominant NBA point guard at an age when most of his peers are getting into coaching or figuring out their next steps in life. “I told the guys in the locker room I've got the easy job,” Paul said grinning. The 35-year-old Paul continued adding to the resume of his Hall of Fame-worthy career on Sunday night, passing 10,000 assists in the Phoenix Suns' 111-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.