Inside why Kansas football’s non-conference game against Illinois is in primetime

LAWRENCE — For the first time since 1995, Kansas football will host a weekday game broadcast on an ESPN platform.

The Jayhawks announced the news Thursday, regarding their non-conference matchup against Illinois. The game, which is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, instead of Saturday, Sept. 9, will be televised on ESPN2. And with it, Kansas will have the opportunity to showcase its program nationwide to college football fans in a way that had Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff buzzing this week.

“I think for any of us who’ve followed Kansas football, this program, where we’ve been and this past fall, where we’re trying to go, it shouldn’t be any surprise that we haven’t gotten very many phone calls, invites, to be on prime time over many a year quite frankly,” Goff said. “And the young men in that program deserve a chance to play in front of what is really a three, four, five, six potentially X times the eyeballs they’re going to get on a week two Saturday.”

Kansas athletic director Travis Goff (left) speaks with head football coach Lance Leipold (right) at a practice earlier this year in Lawrence.

According to Goff, ESPN reached out with the invitation to have the Illinois game fill that primetime slot on a Friday. And from Goff’s perspective, Kansas couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity. In the second game of head coach Lance Leipold’s third season, the Jayhawks will again have a chance to showcase the team and the university in front of a national audience.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The game will push Kansas up against high school football. It will push Kansas up against high school football for back-to-back weeks, considering Goff said the home-opener against Missouri State was moved from Aug. 31 (a Thursday) to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 on Big 12 Now/ESPN+ to make the primetime matchup with Illinois possible. While Goff acknowledged the potential scheduling issues, he noted how the positives outweighed the negatives.

Now, it’s just a matter of how much Kansas can capitalize. A fast start in 2022 was key to why the Jayhawks reached their first bowl game since 2008. A fast start in 2023, with a quality performance in front of what could be another strong crowd, may push Kansas back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than a decade.

RELATED: Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, KU's Travis Goff pitch Big 12 Mexico initiative

“I think in life and in sport, the building is the most exciting, I think invigorating, aspect,” Goff said. “So, it’s really hard, when you think about Kansas men’s basketball, to sustain that level of excellence. But there’s a tendency for anybody, any of us, to take it for granted. When you think about the history and the journey for Kansas football, I don’t know that there’s a more potentially inspiring story out there at this level of college football than what’s happening in Lawrence under coach Leipold.”

Advertisement

RELATED: KU men’s basketball unveils future matchup in Mexico, and 2023-24 non-conference schedule

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: KU football vs. Illinois in 2023 will be in primetime on ESPN2