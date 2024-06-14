Inside the Trevor Lawrence deal

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has his new contract. We have the full details of it.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $37.5 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 option bonus: $35 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 workout bonus: $500,000.

6. 2026 option bonus: $35 million, fully guaranteed.

7. 2026 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

8. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000.

9. 2027 option bonus: $35 million (see No. 10 below).

10. 2027 base salary: $6 million. Of the $41 million 2027 compensation package, $29 million is guaranteed at signing. Another $12 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. It becomes fully guaranteed in early 2026.

11. 2027 workout bonus: $500,000.

12. 2028 option bonus: $35 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed in early 2027.

13. 2028 base salary: $11 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed in early 2027.

14. 2028 workout bonus: $500,000.

15. 2029 base salary: $50 million.

16. 2029 workout bonus: $500,000.

17. 2030 base salary: $53.341 million.

18. 2030 workout bonus: $500,000.

The deal includes $1.5 million in incentives from 2026 through 2030. Lawrence gets $500,000 if he takes at least 60 percent of the snaps and if the Jaguars win the AFC Championship. He gets $1 million if he takes at least 60 percent of the snaps and the Jaguars win the Super Bowl. It's a total of $6 million; to get there, the Jaguars would have to win four straight Super Bowls.

The contract includes a no-trade clause that becomes nullified if Lawrence holds out, if he is suspended by the team, or if he commits a forfeitable breach of the contract.

The good news is that the first three years and most of the fourth are fully guaranteed at signing. The early cash flow, however, doesn't compare well to the deals signed last year by Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

Lawrence gets $82.658 million this year. Burrow got $111.46 million in his first year. Herbert got $100 million.

Through two years, Lawrence's $124.15 million catches Herbert — but remains well behind Burrow's $146.71 million.

Through three years, Lawrence is ahead of Herbert at $170 million. However, Lawrence will still be $13 million behind Burrow.

The seven-year, $306.34 million deal has an average from signing of $43.763 million. The new money average matches Burrow at $55 million.