Inside the torment of the misfiring striker: 'The most horrible, frustrating thing you can go through'

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke has scored only four Premier League goals in the last two years and just one in 17 months - REUTERS

The movement was sleek, and the first two touches were perfect. Christian Benteke took the ball in his stride, shimmied inside Conor Coady and lined up the shot that would have guaranteed three points for Crystal Palace last Sunday. But as the crucial moment arrived, Benteke hesitated. He took another touch, and then another. And then another.

When the strike finally came, it lacked both power and direction. Wolves escaped and then, a few minutes later, they bundled in a stoppage-time equaliser. The chance had been wasted, two points had been lost and, yet again, Benteke was seen as the villain of the day.

If a single moment could encapsulate Benteke’s struggles in the last two seasons, it was this. The Belgium forward, who at 28 should be approaching his goalscoring peak as a striker, has scored only four goals since the start of the 2017-18 campaign. There has been only one since April 2018 and it has now reached a stage where Benteke’s confidence has so visibly crumbled that it is sometimes hard to imagine him ever scoring again.

The collapse in Benteke’s form over the past two years has been apparent to even the most casual observers of Roy Hodgson’s Palace. It is an increasingly sorry tale, not least because this man who once feasted upon Premier League defences, attracting a combined £65 million in transfer fees, has now been reduced to what is essentially a back-up role at his club.

All strikers, it should be said, go through difficult spells. What makes Benteke’s situation so concerning, however, is the length of this dreadful run of form, and the complete disintegration of his finishing ability.

“It is the most horrible, frustrating thing that you can go through as a striker,” says Tony Cottee, the former West Ham, Everton and Leicester City forward. “It is awful and there is no easy way out of it. In terms of being a footballer, 30 per cent is probably the talent you have got and 70 per cent of it is the mental side of the game. I cannot begin to think what Benteke is thinking. Every game must get harder and harder to try and get that goal.”

Spurs' Ian Walker thwarts Tony Cottee during the 1999 League Cup final Credit: RUSSELL CHEYNE for THE TELEGRAPH

During his time at Aston Villa and Liverpool, Benteke’s conversion rate - the percentage of shots he was turning into goals - never fell below 14 per cent. When he scored 19 goals in his first year at Villa, in 2012-13, his shot conversion was 18 per cent.

Yet in his last two full seasons at Palace that figure fell to five per cent, and then four per cent, despite the fact he is largely taking the same number of shots as ever. Admittedly, in recent weeks he has not been helped by Palace’s lack of creativity: Hodgson’s side have created the fewest chances in the Premier League so far this season.

Benteke is far from being the most emotionally expressive player on the pitch, and it is hard to know what exactly he is going through. More experienced members of the strikers’ union have spoken of the mental pressure he must be feeling, though, describing a strain that gradually seeps into life beyond football.

At the most extreme end is Garry Birtles, the former Nottingham Forest and Manchester United striker who says that his goal drought, following a move to United, triggered a near-fatal road accident in the 1980s. “My barren spell was running through my mind and I wasn’t concentrating on my driving so I ended up skidding across the road,” Birtles told The Telegraph in 2011.

From a psychological perspective, the downward spiral becomes more dramatic with each scuffed finish and misguided header. “If you are not performing, you start to expect that in the next game,” says Dr Victor Thompson, a clinical sports psychologist.

“You know you are not performing well. Your team-mates, the media, your friends, your family - they all know you are not performing well. You are frustrated and that can make things worse, and your body language goes in the direction of being unconfident.”

The mental tension has a knock-on effect on your physical capabilities, Thompson says, and there will be few Palace fans who disagree. Once renowned for his ability to dominate opposition defences, Benteke no longer seems capable of using his body in the same destructive way. Injuries, one of which prompted a lengthy absence last season, have also played their part.

One of the keys for breaking the cycle of negativity is consciously improving the body language. “Stand tall, walk tall,” says Thompson. “It communicates with other people that you are fine. And, if you stand tall, it has been proven that it makes you feel more confident. It changes how you feel and you get a positive feedback loop.”

Benteke also needs support from those around him. Hodgson has provided that publicly, saying last week that “we have to give him all the encouragement we possibly can”, but his recent preference for Jordan Ayew is hardly a show of faith. Do Palace really believe that Benteke will rediscover his long-lost form? And, more importantly, does Benteke really believe it himself?