Inside the top-six projection for the CFP ranking
The Big Ten College Countdown crew gives their top-six projection for the CFP ranking which includes Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, Georgia and Oregon.
The Big Ten College Countdown crew gives their top-six projection for the CFP ranking which includes Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, Georgia and Oregon.
Connor Stalions’ alleged in-person scouting of college football games went beyond Michigan’s Big Ten opponents, according to Yahoo Sports sources.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
The Bulldogs got 20 fewer first-place votes than they did the week before.
Is it legal for college football teams to scout CFP semifinal games in person? It was last season, after some confusion and discussion. That's no longer the case.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.
Georgia has won those three games by a combined 72 points.
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
Welcome to Week 9, the group of games that precedes the first edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings for the 2023 season.