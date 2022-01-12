Inside the thriller that was Kansas basketball’s 62-61 victory against Iowa State

LAWRENCE — A frenzy of a final few minutes led to two possessions Tuesday that were each enthralling in their own right, to say the least.

There was Dajuan Harris Jr., barreling through the paint toward the basket with less that 10 seconds left, throwing up a wild layup as he tried to give Kansas basketball the lead. The redshirt sophomore guard didn’t even think, at the beginning of that possession with his team trailing by a point against Iowa State, that he would be the one taking the Jayhawks’ final shot. Harris thought teammate and senior guard Ochai Agbaji was going to take the shot, and Agbaji admitted that was the intent initially, before the defender on Harris helped on him and gave Harris room to penetrate so he passed it to Harris.

And after Harris’ prayer of a shot fell, the clock stopping at 7.1 seconds remaining and the Jayhawks up 62-61, there went a host of Kansas defenders and Iowa State players racing toward the other end of the floor after a quick inbounds. Jayhawks junior guard Christian Braun was trying to get his teammates back with him, Agbaji didn’t notice an open man to his own left, and there was Cyclones senior guard Gabe Kalscheur with a quality look from behind the arc with about three seconds left. And while Agbaji tried to contest it, Kalscheur got off a clean look that flew toward the basket with so many inside Allen Fieldhouse following its arc.

But unlike Harris’ shot, Kalscheur’s missed the mark. Braun had been thinking that Iowa State had made every other tough shot down the stretch so the Cyclones had to miss one eventually, and he was right. After the buzzer sounded Kansas coach Bill Self could be seen laughing as he walked toward Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, Jayhawks fans all around them celebrating a one-point victory.

“I’ve known T.J. a long time so, he’s done a great job there,” Self said. “And it was just a good game. I asked him, ‘Who’ve you got next?’ And I think he said, ‘Texas.’ And I said, ‘This league is no joke.’”

Harris’ bucket, as well as just enough defense on the following possession, delivered a victory that kept Kansas from dropping a second-straight Big 12 Conference game. The Jayhawks, who entered the matchup 10th in the latest coaches poll ahead of the 16th-ranked Cyclones, remained undefeated at home this season by capturing the first Big 12 game at Allen Fieldhouse this year. Kansas improved to 13-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while Iowa State dropped to 13-3 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.

The Jayhawks were without super-senior guard Remy Martin and freshman forward Zach Clemence, both due to injury, but were able to survive. Despite freshman guard Bobby Pettiford struggling in his return from injury, and others such as redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson and senior forward David McCormack struggling as well, those mistakes didn’t cost Kansas a win. Freshman forward KJ Adams Jr. acquitted himself well in his first career start and Agbaji starred as he so often has, dropping 22 points against the Cyclones.

Iowa State led by as many as nine points in the first half and nearly won, behind the stellar play of those like senior guard Izaiah Brockington. Iowa State trailed by as many as nine points in the second half and yet battled back, with clutch shots like a 3-pointer hit by Kalscheur with about a minute left keeping the Cyclones alive. Iowa State gained an advantage in turnovers and points of turnovers with a high-pressure defensive effort that did so much to hamper Kansas, but came up one stop short.

“They’re good,” Self said. “I mean, T.J.’s brought such a breath of fresh air into the program and I think that this team is awful so far of being in a situation that maybe, not delivering a knockout blow I’m not saying that by any stretch, but to kind of extend on something. And it seems like whenever we get a nine-point lead or whatever they’ll make a 3 and a 2 and cut it to five or cut it to four. And it seemed like that happened tonight as well. But the guys hung in there and fought.”

Self played Agbaji (38:29), Braun (37:43) and Harris (36:46) at least more than 12 and a half minutes more than anyone else. Self would have called a timeout late prior to Harris’ game-winning shot, but allowed the possession to continue because Agbaji had the ball and created an opportunity Harris could capitalize on. Self relied on the trio, and they delivered.

Agbaji would say postgame their coach told them they needed to play games like this, as they learn what it takes to execute late while playing a team that’s sparked a potential comeback. Braun said, with a conference game as important as this, they had to come out with a win. Harris said he made the play late in part because he heard a coach say, “Get in the lane,” and also because there was so little time left he had to do something.

“Obviously it’s early in the conference season, so there’s obviously a lot more games to go, a lot more things can play out,” said Agbaji, after learning Baylor had lost that same night. “But it’s just good to be back in the race for it.”

