Inside the College Football 12-team expansion

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel detail the sweeping changes coming to America's favorite sport. How did we get here? What would we like to change from the initial suggestion & who benefits the most from the expansion? The guys also retroactively look at the best matchups if this format took hold in the past. SI's Pat Forde will return to the pod from Omaha & the Olympic swim trials on our second episode later in the week.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts