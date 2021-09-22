Inside the CFP expansion meeting, prove it week for some teams...time to panic for others

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde discuss the expanded college football playoff and the politics at play ahead of the management committee's meeting this week to discuss the future. What is the hold-up and when could we see a change?

We have dubbed this a 'prove it' week for a few teams around the country. Arkansas has a huge test in Arlington, Texas, against the Fighting Aggies of Texas A&M. In Big Ten Country, 3-0 Rutgers battles 3-0 Michigan in a rematch of last season's triple-overtime thriller. In Chicago, Notre Dame will take on a dangerous Wisconsin team for the first time in over 50 years. Which squad will step up to the chcollenge this weekend?

The guys also play a game of panic or patience with a few programs that need to show us more. Will Ohio State's defense ever turn it around? What about Oklahoma's offense?

Stick around for a wacky story involving millions of dollars worth of fraud involving... coupons?

