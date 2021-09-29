Inside the Brady/Belichick beef & why every rookie QB is hitting a wall

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

News flash: Tom Brady is returning to Foxboro this week. Maybe you've heard about it. In light of the NFL's game of the week and a revealing new book from Seth Wickersham on the rise and fall of the Kraft/Brady/Belichick era, Charles Robinson welcomes Boston native Pete Thamel onto the podcast this week to react to the book's outlandish stories and preview the weekend's Bucs/Pats game.

Later in the show, we lean on Pete's expertise in the college landscape to answer three major questions: why are all of this year's freshman QBs struggling? Looking ahead to next year, who are the college QBs NFL fans should be keeping an eye on before the April 2022 draft? And which college coaches are primed to make the leap to the NFL and find success a la Carolina's Matt Rhule?

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts