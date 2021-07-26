Inside Texas & OU's Big 12 exit, what's next for every conference?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The Longhorns and Sooners have all but left the Big 12 for the SEC. Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel take you inside the meetings this past weekend between the two schools and their scorned conference members. Is this move bad for college football? Which schools would we target if we ran the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten and the ACC?

