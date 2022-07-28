Inside Texas lists six breakout candidates ahead of the 2022 season

The Texas football roster changed dramatically this offseason.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian brought in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle, along with over a handful of talented players via the transfer portal.

Numerous newcomers are expected to compete for a starting role immediately. Much of the attention will be centered around the quarterback competition between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card, but there’s several other fresh faces looking to make their names known this season.

The Longhorns certainly need to have someone step up in the trenches, and there could be a young rising star at tight end. Erich Nahlin of Inside Texas recently chose six potential breakout players ahead of the upcoming season. His list included three offensive players and three defensive players.

Here are Nahlin’s six breakout candidates. To view his detailed explanation of why there’s optimism surrounding each of these players, click here.

h

h

Isaiah Neyor - WR

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Hayden Conner - OL

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Jahdae Barron - DB

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylan Ford - LB

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Murphy - DL

David Purdy/Getty Images

1

1