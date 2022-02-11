Inside the Super Bowl LVI flyover

Axios

The New York Times is at least temporarily allowed to publish documents related to the conservative group Project Veritas, a court ruled Thursday.Driving the news: A New York State appeals court temporarily stayed an order by a state trial judge, meaning the Times will not need to give up or destroy copies of legal memos written by a lawyer for Project Veritas.The order will not be enforced until a formal appeal can be he