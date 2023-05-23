The inside story on why Andrew Van Ginkel isn't just an outside linebacker anymore

MIAMI GARDENS — The question teams and coaches have long wondered about Andrew Van Ginkel is finally going to be answered.

The Dolphins are testing Van Ginkel, who has always been an outside linebacker in the NFL, on the inside this offseason.

“It’s always kind of been an option,” Van Ginkel said Tuesday. “Teams have always looked at me, it’s kind of, ‘Can you play inside or outside?’ ”

Except for occasions in high school in Iowa and at Wisconsin, Van Ginkel hasn’t appeared as an inside linebacker in games. And this doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll do it in Miami. At the infantile stages of this offseason, it’s not unusual for teams to experiment. Some pan out. Some don’t.

Andrew Van Ginkel returns a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown against the Rams in 2020.

“It’s a different game in there,” Van Ginkel said. I’m still kind of learning the role and what it takes to be an inside linebacker. So it’s definitely a process and something that’s not going to happen overnight.”

Van Ginkel isn’t the only one feeling like a college freshman these days. With Vic Fangio arriving as defensive coordinator, everyone is in learning mode with a new system.

“Coach Fangio is always putting guys in the best position to make plays,” Van Ginkel said. “If he thinks I can do that inside or outside, that’s kind of what I’m going to do.”

Van Ginkel played all 17 games last year, extending his streak of never missing a game to three seasons, despite undergoing an appendectomy during training camp. He has conditioned the Dolphins to expect splash plays from him, with his 56-game career including four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), an interception and a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Bears last year.

His blocked punt recovery covered a team-record 25 yards. He also had a 78-yard return of a fumble recovery against the Rams, second only in Dolphins history to an 85-yarder by Jason Taylor in 2005.

Coach Mike McDaniel said having a linebacker who can play inside or outside is comparable to any other player with versatility, giving the team “an extra human being at each position on game day.”

McDaniel added, “Our entire defensive staff thought that he was at the point in his career where he could handle that and that's it's advantageous for us, tougher the opponent. So sounds like a win, full circle.”

With the Dolphins already devoting a significant amount of their 2023 salary cap to Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Christian Wilkins and Xavien Howard, there was a school of thought that Van Ginkel may have played his final game for the Dolphins. But he opted to accept Miami’s one-year offer of $2.6 million.

“I’m happy to be back,” Van Ginkel said. “It’s been home to me the past four years.”

Van Ginkel is happy he doesn’t have to move across the country.

Moving a few yards on the field will do just fine.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins testing Andrew Van Ginkel at inside linebacker