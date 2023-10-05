Inside Southern Miss football's Zay Franks position switch from wide receiver to cornerback

HATTIESBURG – Zay Franks is well-liked amongst his teammates.

As they walk past Franks outside of the Duff Athletic Center following Tuesday’s Southern Miss football practice, they all collectively shout the same thing.

“Slime!”

Franks’ explanation: “My freshman year, everything was slimy so they call me slime.”

Two weeks ago, Franks was lining up at wide receiver. He made the position switch to cornerback last week against Texas State and has already flashed potential of what could be a beneficial change.

During his first practice at cornerback a week ago Tuesday, Franks lined up against a receiver during a drill and swatted the intended pass away. His teammates went wild. He did the same thing on the very next rep, deflecting a pass away. His teammates again went wild.

“I really just wanted to show them that I am athletic,” Franks said. “I really feel like I can do it all on both sides of the ball and I just wanted to show them that I could do it.”

Why Franks switched to cornerback

Coach Will Hall knew the Southern Miss defense was in trouble. The Golden Eagles had just lost safety Elijah Sabbatini for the season with a torn ACL. He was third defensive back to suffer a season-ending injury, joining Brendan Toles and Sentario Willis.

So, Hall approached Franks and pitched the idea to flip positions. Franks had seldomly played for the Eagles, making one catch through four games this season and one other reception in 2022.

“When he asked me about it, I felt like I could be the man for the job to step up,” Franks said.

Franks, who attended nearby Magee with Southern Miss running back Chandler Pittman, said he played a little bit of defensive back in high school, but mainly lined up at safety versus cornerback.

“We like athletic, tall corners here at Southern Miss,” cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson said, “the guys that can have a chance to play on the next level. He's one of those guys.”

Franks thrown into the fire versus Texas State

Despite just switching to cornerback, Franks got his first opportunity against Texas State. According to the coaching staff, it was always a plan to give him some game reps at corner.

Franks said that he has specifically leaned on fellow defensive backs M.J. Daniels, Ques McNeal and Michael Caraway Jr. for guidance along the way.

“The most challenging part is really the play calling,” Franks said. “Going from the offensive side, it’s different plays. It’s an advantage on my part because with the personnel, I know that. That helps my advantage being a corner.”

Franks, according to Pro Football Focus, logged seven snaps at cornerback and earned a 43.2 grade. He made one brilliant play making a tackle on third down to force a punt. However, he missed a tackle on a later play that resulted in a 43-yard gain.

“I didn’t even really play a lot at receiver and when I got in the game at corner, it was like a dream really come true,” Franks said. “I was in early and to make the first tackle when I was in there, it really opened my eyes and let the butterflies out.”

For now, Franks may be a Band-Aid for Southern Miss’ leaky and injury-riddled defense. It could also pay dividends long-term, too.

“It's been a breath of fresh air to have him in our room,” Wilson said. “And the funny part is, he's doing it so well, that you kind of take for granted that he just got over there.”

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Inside Zay Franks' position switch for Southern Miss football