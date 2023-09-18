Inside Soap Awards announces final shortlist for 2023 ceremony

The top four nominees in each category for the Inside Soap Awards 2023 have been unveiled, a week ahead of the star-studded ceremony taking place.

The annual awards, which are run by Inside Soap magazine, honour the most popular performers and storylines across the soaps, and nearly 90,000 votes have been cast by readers since voting for the categories opened in July.

The Inside Soap Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on Monday, September 25, with the winners announced at 6pm.

15 different awards will be handed out to soap's top stars at the ceremony, including Best Actor and Actress, Best Villain and Best Comic Performance, while there will also be two special trophies presented.

Soap Superstar of 2023 is awarded by fans to a star who has "performed above and beyond the call of duty this year", while an Outstanding Achievement Award will recognise one person's enduring, long-term contribution to the world of soap.

EastEnders and Emmerdale were the big winners at the 2022 ceremony, but can Coronation Street and Hollyoaks top them this year?

Below are the final four nominees in each category for the Inside Soap Awards 2023:

BEST ACTRESS

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

Claire King (Kim Tate, Emmerdale)

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver, Hollyoaks)

BEST ACTOR

Ryan Prescott (Ryan Connor, Coronation Street)

Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Dingle, Emmerdale)

Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox, Hollyoaks)

BEST VILLAIN

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid, Coronation Street)

William Ellis (Theo Hawthorne, EastEnders)

William Ash (Caleb Miligan, Emmerdale)

Angus Castle-Doughty (Eric Foster, Hollyoaks)

BEST COMIC PERFORMANCE

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Shane Richie (Alfie Moon, EastEnders)

Samantha Giles (Bernice Blackstock, Emmerdale)

Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen, Hollyoaks)

BEST NEWCOMER

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

Lewis Cope (Nicky Miligan, Emmerdale)

Jon-Paul Bell (Beau Ramsey, Hollyoaks)

BEST PARTNERSHIP

David Neilson & Maureen Lipman (Roy Cropper & Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Balvinder Sopal & Heather Peace (Suki Panesar & Eve Unwin, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt & Mark Charnock (Paddy Dingle & Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Anna Passey & Matthew James Bailey (Sienna Blake & Ethan Williams, Hollyoaks)

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)

Isabella Brown (Lexi Pearce, EastEnders)

Alfie Clarke (Arthur Thomas, Emmerdale)

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks)

BEST FAMILY

The Platts (Coronation Street)

The Trueman-Fox-Brannings (EastEnders)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The McQueens (Hollyoaks)

BEST STORYLINE

Daisy's stalker / acid attack (Coronation Street)

Loving and losing Lola (EastEnders)

Paddy's suicidal thoughts (Emmerdale)

Juliet's cancer battle (Hollyoaks)

BEST SHOWSTOPPER

Acid attack (Coronation Street)

Cindy Beale: back from the dead! (EastEnders)

The storm / 50th anniversary (Emmerdale)

Maxine's long walk home (Hollyoaks)

BEST DAYTIME STAR

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)

Kia Pegg (Scarlett Kiernan, Doctors)

Ada Nicodemou (Leah Patterson, Home and Away)

Matt Evans (Theo Poulos, Home and Away)

BEST DRAMA STAR

Charles Venn (Jacob Masters, Casualty)

Nigel Harman (Max Cristie, Casualty)

Adam Thomas (Donte Charles, Waterloo Road)

Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters, Waterloo Road)

BEST SOAP

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Inside Soap's executive editor, Gary Gillatt, said: "2023 has proven a battle royale between especially hard-hitting storylines; from Lola's tragic demise in EastEnders to the shocking acid attack in Coronation Street, and Paddy's battle with depression in Emmerdale to Maxine's terrifying walk into the night in Hollyoaks."

He added: "As ever - all life is here, but only the very best will prevail!"

Read more on the Inside Soap Awards in the new issue of Inside Soap, on sale now.



