Inside the SCCA, with Spec MX-5’s Adrian Comstock

On episode 162 of Inside the SCCA, we connect with Adrian Comstock. Adrian is a regular on the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour. He races in the new Spec MX-5 class and he’s not your typical Spec MX-5 driver. Adrian is the 2023 Masters Champion in Spec MX-5. We’ll talk about the new class, why he’s using it as a training ground to move up in the motorsports world, and his 2024 race season. We’ll also chat about what he’s expecting next weekend at the Portland Super Tour.

Story originally appeared on Racer