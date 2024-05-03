Inside the SCCA, with Spec MX-5’s Adrian Comstock
On episode 162 of Inside the SCCA, we connect with Adrian Comstock. Adrian is a regular on the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour. He races in the new Spec MX-5 class and he’s not your typical Spec MX-5 driver. Adrian is the 2023 Masters Champion in Spec MX-5. We’ll talk about the new class, why he’s using it as a training ground to move up in the motorsports world, and his 2024 race season. We’ll also chat about what he’s expecting next weekend at the Portland Super Tour.