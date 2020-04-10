Inside Sabrina Ionescu's relationship with “big brother” Steph Curry

Family isn't always defined by blood.

It's about the connections we make with other people.

For Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry, this couldn't be more true.

Ionescu, a Walnut Creek, California native, grew up a Golden State Warriors fan and would drive the 16.5 miles west on CA-24 to watch her team from the stands of Oracle Arena. Her soon-to-be favorite player entered the league in 2009, when the Warriors used the No. 7 overall pick to draft sharp-shooter Stephen Curry from Davidson College.

Heal up #30, and ignite someone else's passion like you did mine, 9 years ago. Yes, that's me. I'm that little girl. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Lk0vc1Ureq — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) November 2, 2019

Curry returned the favor, attending Oregon's away game against the Cal Golden Bears during Pac-12 conference play in Berkeley, California. He brought his daughters, Riley and Ryan, and the three sat front row to watch the player who he hopes his daughters can aspire to be some day. If they want to play basketball growing up, Curry said he would play them Ionescu's highlights and say ‘This is how you play the game the right way."

Steph and Sabrina Ionescu after Oregon's win 🐐 pic.twitter.com/k62APaWfyh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 22, 2020

Ionescu caught Curry's eye during her junior year at Miramonte High School in Orinda, California. Since then, the Chef has been astonished at what she has been cooking up in her game.

Everything. I think her passion for the game, her leadership, she's got that winning mentality, and every night she just appreciates being out on the floor playing. It shows in how she makes her teammates better but still plays her game. Triple-doubles are nice too, but she just has it all. It's in her eyes. The competitive nature that she has, you can't teach that. - Steph Curry

Just two people who have changed the game of basketball forever.

Ionescu has rewrote the history books in collegiate basketball.

Curry has redefined the three-point line.

The two have blossomed a unique, family-like relationship over the years.

Now being able to pick up the phone, FaceTime him, call him, see him at the gym. It's really crazy to think of, you know, I don't really see him as a basketball player. I see him as a person and a friend, almost like a big brother. It's been cool to see our relationship grow and continue to grow. - Sabrina Ionescu

The two currently workout at the same gym in California. While practicing social distancing, Ionescu snapped a video of the two getting in some shots.

You may have seen this video surface a few times in the past couple days.

Projected top pick Sabrina Ionescu is putting in work with @stephencurry30 the week before the WNBA draft. (via @sabrina_i20) pic.twitter.com/OFLWJtOaY6 — espnW (@espnW) April 8, 2020

Just two game-changers getting up shots in the same gym.

Hey stopped by to say ‘Hi' and we were just joking around. We all kept our distance in the gym, far away from each other. He was shooting some shots in the background, so I was like ‘Hey, I'm going to record you rom 6ft away.' Wasn't expecting it to go viral but it did so we kind of laughed about it after. - Sabrina Ionescu

In the video above, our very own Dwight Jaynes sat down (over Zoom) with the Oregon basketball prodigy.

Inside Sabrina Ionescu's relationship with big brother Steph Curry originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest