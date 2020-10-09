Inside Ryan Neal’s story of brotherly love, perseverance and an opportunity seized with the Seahawks

Inside Ryan Neal’s story of brotherly love, perseverance & an opportunity seized originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Mike Neal’s cell phone pinged and buzzed non-stop for minutes. The Seahawks-Cowboys game was nearing its conclusion, and Mike sat glued to his TV screen, hoping to see his brother, Ryan, make a play.

Ryan Neal had replaced an injured Jamal Adams at strong safety in the fourth quarter, marking his first defensive snaps since first joining the Seahawks practice squad in September of 2019. The Cowboys trailed 35-31 while they marched down the field on a potential game-winning touchdown drive.

Mike’s feed of the game had a healthy delay, so it didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out that the abundance of calls and text messages meant something happened with Ryan. Like someone avoiding spoilers to their favorite TV show, he placed his phone face down, inched toward the edge of his seat and watched anxiously.

“I already knew that something happened. I said, ‘Nobody is about to ruin this for me,’” Mike shared in a conversation with NBC Sports Northwest.

Sure enough, Dak Prescott rolled to his left, sent a prayer into the end zone and Ryan came down with the game-clinching interception.

It's over, Dak throws a pick to Ryan Neal and this great game is done.pic.twitter.com/dY8zHugQbc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

Mike smiled to himself in his Tampa Bay home, elated his brother got to celebrate a moment that had been a long time coming.

“I’m proud of him, man,” Mike said. “I’m so happy I got to watch it live.”

That exaltation of Ryan’s first-career interception came less than a month after his morale had hit rock bottom.

Ryan stayed with Mike in Florida during the offseason. The two trained together through a COVID-19-altered offseason that was absent of any official Seahawks workouts, OTAs or minicamps. There’s an 8.5-year age gap between the two brothers, but they’ve become remarkably close over the last several years.

Ryan arrived for Seahawks camp in great shape, and it showed. He was a noticeable standout for the entire month of August. He exhibited comfort and confidence in the system having been with Seattle the year before. He showcased his versatility to play corner as well as safety. And yet, Ryan was one of the odd men out during roster cuts on Sept. 5.

The third-year defensive back was understandably crushed. He’d experienced being cut before. Ryan signed with the Falcons practice squad after going undrafted out of Southern Illinois in 2018. He eventually made the active roster and appeared in one game as a rookie but didn’t play any meaningful snaps.

Atlanta cut Ryan in Sept. 2019, and Seattle quickly scooped him up. He spent most of the 2019 season on the Seahawks practice squad before being called up for the final three games of the regular season as well as both playoff games. But again, Ryan was limited to special teams duties.

Still, there was reason for optimism. That hope continued to crescendo before the deflating news that he didn’t make the Seahawks initial 53-man roster this year, either.

His brother was equally devastated.

“That was difficult for me,” Mike said. “Honestly, I cried my eyes out because I know how hard he worked, especially this offseason. It tore me up.

Ryan began to ponder whether his opportunity would ever come. Even for the strongest of wills, it’s human nature to let mental demons creep in when faced with a seemingly endless slew of adversity.

“I don’t feel like I belong,” Ryan told Mike the night he got waived by Seattle. “I feel like I give and I give and this game takes and it takes. It might be time to just live life.”

That snapped Mike out of his grief. His brother needed him, and he wasn’t about to let Ryan tap out.

Mike is a former linebacker who spent six years with the Packers after being selected in the second-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In 68 career games, Mike racked up 133 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 19.0 sacks. But his career was cut short due to an unsalvageable arthritic hip.

So, while Mike didn’t have a say in when his NFL dreams came to an end, he wasn’t about to let his brother walk away when he knew the Seahawks weren’t done with Ryan yet.

“I’ll let you be mad tonight, but I’m not going to let you be mad tomorrow,” Mike told his brother. “You don’t give up. You don’t quit. You fight for everything that you want. You don’t live with any regrets. You’ve come too far to stop, so why stop? It’s not over yet.”

