One of the various Cowboys who left the team this week was pass rusher Robert Quinn. And Quinn will cash in with his new deal from the Bears.

Once signed, Quinn will be in line to earn $70 million over five years, with $30 million guaranteed.

Here are the terms:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Signing bonus: $3 million.

2. 2020 roster bonus: $12.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 base salary: $3 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2021 base salary: $11.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2022 base salary: $12.8 million.

6. 2023 base salary: $13.9 million.

7. 2024 base salary: $12.9 million.

The deal also has $100,000 workout bonuses from 2021 through 2024.

It’s basically a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option for the next three seasons.

Quinn, who turns 30 in May, had 11.5 sacks in 14 games last season, his first and only in Dallas. He had a career-high 19.0 sacks with the Rams in 2013.

Inside the Robert Quinn deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk