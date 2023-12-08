Inside Riverside's celebration of first TSSAA football title including big surprise when Panthers got home

Celebrations began just seconds after the clock hit zero for Riverside’s football team.

The Panthers had just won their first BlueCross Bowl in school history, capturing the Class 2A title over East Robertson, 13-7, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga last Saturday.

Coach Johnnie Frost and the Panthers were celebrating with the gold ball on the field – and the party was already starting on Frost’s cell phone.

Text messages, calls, emails were inundating Frost’s phone. He said that he was having a tough time keeping up with all of it.

“Once I started doing it, it became such a proud moment,” Frost said. “You’re able to talk about something that a lot of teams never get to do.”

Folks all over Decatur County lined the streets to welcome the Panthers home. The team arrived around 11 p.m. Saturday.

“It was a very unusual look because if you come through our little town at that time any other day, you might see a couple of people – not 300,” said senior quarterback Stone Wallace.

Over the next two days, the community both a Christmas parade and a championship celebration parade that involved the Panthers.

Having made the championship game a year prior, but losing by two points, Riverside was excited to get back. Senior receiver Parker Wilks was one of the biggest driving forces in leading the Panthers to the title.

Wilks even called his shot after the quarterfinal win over Huntingdon.

“Myself and everyone in the locker room had the same mindset to get back to Chattanooga to finish what we had started,” Wilks said. “We had told each other and our coaches that this year would be the year that we would bring home the gold. Winning the state championship was the final feat for Riverside football and the class of 2024.”

Wallace and Wilks were thankful for the opportunity to help lead Riverside's first state championship team.

“I can remember playing football with this same group of guys since (we were) 6 years old,” Wilks said. “It was nothing short of amazing to accomplish this goal with the guys and coaches I love the most.”

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: TSSAA football: Inside Riverside celebration of first state title