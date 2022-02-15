Inside the recruitment of 5-stars: NBA, Duke star Zion Williamson

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde are joined by former Nike and Adidas representative, Merl Code, who is potentially days away from beginning his 9-month prison sentence. Code is publishing his book next month, Black Market: An Insider's Journey into the High-Stakes World of College Basketball, which "pulls back the curtain on the systemic problem of using players for financial gain in college athletics." The trio dives into how the recruiting system works, what his thoughts are on coaches involved in the 2017-2018 NCAA basketball scandal who are still coaching, Zion Williamson's recruitment, how he is preparing for prison, and much more. Make sure to tune in Thursday for our regularly scheduled football and chicken wars podcast.