Inside the recruitment of 5-stars: NBA, Duke star Zion Williamson
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde are joined by Merl Code, a defendant in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, to dive into how he was involved in the recruitment of 5-star recruit and future Duke Blue Devil Zion Williamson. Hear the full conversation on the latest episode of the College Football Enquirer.