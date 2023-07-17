Inside the Quinnen Williams deal

Last week, the Jets and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams worked out a four-year extension, ending a standoff that had Williams absent from the entire offseason program. (Since they canceled the mandatory minicamp, we don't know whether Williams would have shown up for it.)

It took a few days, but we've gotten our hands on the terms of the deal. They're listed below, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $24.5 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.094 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total; fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $14.4 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $1.1 million total; fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 base salary: $15.65 million, $6.241 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing and the rest of which becomes fully guaranteed in March 2025.

7. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $1.1 million, fully guaranteed as of March 2025.

8. 2026 base salary: $20.75 million, $5 million of which becomes guaranteed in March 2025 and $2.656 million of which becomes guaranteed in March 2026.

9. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $1 million total.

10. 2027 base salary: $25.4 million.

11. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $100,000 total.

The signing bonus will be paid out in three installments: $11 million by July 31, 2023; $4.5 million by September 30, 2023; $9 million by March 31, 2024.

The structure makes it essentially a two-year deal with a team-held option for each of the next three.

Williams has $47.835 million fully guaranteed at signing, and $63.344 million fully guaranteed by year three. But $2.7 million of the guarantees are tied to per-game roster bonuses. If he misses games, he doesn't get the payment for those games.

The four-year, $96 million extension pays out $24 million per year in new money. The $25.5 million non-guaranteed compensation package in 2027 pushes the average up from $23.5 million — the Jeffery Simmons annual average.

The total contract covers five years, with a payout of $105.594 million and an average of $21.118 million.

Technically, the new money is lower than $24 million through four years and $23.5 million through three. The calculation omits the 17th game check of $564,353 from his 2023 fifth-year option salary of $9.594 million. The old money is actually $10.158 million, which makes the new-money $23.85 million through four years and $23.3 million through three years.

