Inside the quarterback decision that unlocked a more dynamic Washington Township offense

MEDFORD – The question kept head coach Mike Schatzman up at night during the summer.

Who should start at quarterback for the Washington Township High School football program this fall?

On one side was senior Jared Dzierzgowski, a converted running back that had been the team’s signal caller since 2021. On the other was Cole Aquino, a sophomore that spent his whole life playing the position but had yet to throw a varsity pass.

Schatzman wanted to use both and did so to begin the year. Dzierzgowski was a better runner, Aquino had the better arm.

However, Schatzman saw something during the team’s 34-28 overtime loss to Holy Spirit on Sept. 14. Dzierzgowski missed the game, but Aquino was outstanding in his place, throwing for 230 yards and 4 scores in defeat.

So, when starting tailback Giuliano Scavetta suffered a lacerated kidney in the Vineland game on Sept. 29, Schatzman knew Aquino could handle the quarterback position and Dzierzgowski could fill in for Scavetta.

The new-look offense helped the Minutemen upset Winslow on a Hail Mary on Oct. 6, then put together an even better performance in a 29-22 triumph at Shawnee on Friday.

“That was probably our most complete game as an offense, as far as passing and running the ball,” Schatzman said. “… We haven’t had that. We’ve been a running team, blessed with guys who can run the ball. This is kind of a different type of (offense).”

One that fully utilizes the team’s weapons.

Dzierzgowski’s first two seasons at quarterback produced 11 wins, the most in a two-year span for the program since winning 13 from 2012-13. However, Dzierzgowski mainly delivered with his legs.

“Jared really sacrificed for us with anything and everything,” Schatzman said. “We made him a quarterback because we wanted to make sure he got on the field as a sophomore. He was dynamic and we saw that ability, but we had a couple good running backs at that point. That was the space we needed him.”

While Aquino didn’t play varsity till this year, he’s had thousands more reps at quarterback than Dzierzgowski over his lifetime.

“From an early point in the summer I could tell the IQ was there,” Dzierzgowski said, “and Cole being so young, making the reads he does is super impressive.”

His confidence behind center stands out too. He was 17-of-23 for 227 yards and 2 touchdowns against Shawnee, but he also threw a pair of interceptions.

Some coaches would worry about a youngster after throwing two picks. Not Schatzman.

“We don’t treat him like a sophomore,” Schatzman said. “He doesn’t treat himself like a sophomore.”

Aquino rebounded from his first interception – which turned into a pick-6 and a 14-7 first-quarter deficit – by throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass to DaShawn Long to get within 14-13.

He also threw a 37-yarder to Logan Perez on the first drive of the second half, giving his team a 29-22 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“It was all Cole,” Perez said. “He threw that dime.”

Aquino showed his maturity by giving the credit to his pass catchers, his offensive line and Dzierzgowski, who ran 28 times for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Having him by my side makes me feel no pressure at all,” Aquino said of Dzierzgowski.

Opposing teams may feel pressure defending Washington Township though. With Aquino settled in at quarterback, Dzierzgowski at running back, possibly next to Scavetta to in the postseason, and a pair of dynamic receivers in Perez and Long, this looks like the most dangerous Minutemen attack in years.

“It’s a different look,” Schatzman said. “A totally different look.”

Play of the Game

Washington Township did a fantastic job keeping the ball away from Shawnee in the fourth quarter as it took up most of the final period with a drive that lasted 8 minutes, 58 seconds, and reached the Shawnee 12-yard line.

That march, which left the Medford squad with just one timeout and 1:52 on the clock to try and make a comeback, wouldn’t have happened had Aquino not connected with Perez on a 32-yard tear-drop pass on the first third down of the possession. The Minutemen ran 12 more plays after that.

Game notes

Perez finished with 11 catches for 160 yards and the decisive score.

Long added 6 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, and he had an interception on defense. Dzierzgowski had a pick too.

Shawnee’s Tyler Nickles was having a phenomenal game before a horse-collar tackle late in the second quarter resulted in an injury and ended his night. He had 98 yards from scrimmage, including a 46-yard TD grab, to that point.

The teams played a wild first half as there was just one punt between them. They combined for 6 touchdowns, 5 turnovers, including a 48-yard pick-6 by Shawnee’s Brett Lundberg, a turnover on downs, and a 37-yard field goal as time expired by Washington Township’s Josh Franchi.

They said it

“These games, traditionally, we haven’t come out on top, maybe a play here or there away. I’m proud of our guys. I think it’s a stepping stone for us to get to that point and finish the year strong.”

– Washington Township head coach Mike Schatzman

