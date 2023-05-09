Inside quarterback Anthony Richardson's first day as an Indianapolis Colt

INDIANAPOLIS - Anthony Richardson dipped his head to fit his 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame through the doorway of Jim Irsay's white private jet. When he rose back up, he pulled a white Colts hat over his dreadlocks, straightened the cuffs on his tan suit and let a smile wash over him.

"I always dreamed about getting to the NFL," he said, "but I didn’t realize it was going to happen so soon. I was just 19 last year and only started one game and that game wasn’t the best. I didn’t think it was going to happen this soon, but God had other plans for me.

"Now look at me. I’m a Colt.”

This is his first day in a new job. It's the first day of the rest of his life.

Richardson walked through the indoor facility and into the halls of the complex, past the photos on the wall of Colts legends, like two men he'll hear so much more about. Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck are on that wall, their photos in color but ever so slightly starting to age. The memories are fresh enough to relive and old enough to feel the longing and the pain.

The No. 4 pick in the draft is here to rise to their standard -- not to necessarily match their play, but to suppress the longing. He's only the third first-round quarterback selection this team has had since that 1998 draft with Manning. He is both the present and the future, and that job description requires a kind of shedding of his past.

Step by step, he's getting there. Take the conversation he had when he needed to choose a jersey number, and he decided to go with No. 5.

"I used to rock No. 2 because of Cam (Newton)," he said. "I love No. 2. That was my number, but I don’t want to be known as the guy that wants to be like Cam anymore. I just want to be myself."

That's a shift from the first time he spoke to a crowd here in Indianapolis, at the scouting combine in February, when he presented the nickname Cam Jackson, for the blend he wanted to become of Newton and Lamar Jackson.

The two months since that moment have aged him perhaps as much as the 20 years that proceeded them. He's gone from draft intrigue to national fascination to a star chucking footballs at a steel beam at his pro day just to see how high he could throw. On Thursday night, he became the No. 4 pick in the draft.

Until this spring, comparisons were all he really knew. He wore No. 15 at Florida because he idolized Tim Tebow. His fast rise brought comparisons to Newton, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, his playing style to Jalen Hurts, and so he leaned into those, too. All positive reinforcement fed a childlike vision of what he'd someday be.

"The sun is shining," Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence said. "If you're in a room with people who are sad, you'll see him smiling. He lifts up the morale of the room. You can see it in sparks out here on the field, but you really see it in the locker room."

With 13 career starts and just modest success, like a 54% completion rate and 24 touchdown passes, Richardson has spent the past calendar year figuring out who he is and isn't as a football player. As the Colts and other teams dug into every square inch of his life and spoke with every person in his inner circle, he started to learn a little more about who he is as a person, and who he'd like to become.

He brought those people with him on his first day of work, too. Eight people flanked him as he toured his new workplace, the support ranging from his mother, who worked two and three jobs at times to raise him, to his agent, his manager and his 13-year-old brother, Corey, whose growth might be the closest measuring stick Anthony has of his own.

Just two years ago, he was riding with that kid on his handlebars to Florida practices, where he was a backup quarterback who had yet to start a game. Now, he's the face of an NFL franchise once run by Manning and Luck.

Richardson isn't here to be either one of them, or Newton, or Jackson, or Herbert, or Mahomes, or Hurts.

"I’m Anthony Richardson," he said, "and that’s that.”

