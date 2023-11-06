Inside QB C.J. Stroud’s big day and what it means for the Texans

It was a tumultuous week of discourse around the Houston Texans.

There was visible frustration in the fanbase over a loss to the previously winless Carolina Panthers. Additionally, there were some puzzling questions around offensive coordintor Bobby Slowik and the choices that led to just 24 pass attempts from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud during the 15-13 loss on the road. After the game, offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard took to Twitter to promise the team would look better the next week.

We will be better next week! On the the Buccaneers!! — Tytus Howard (@tyhoward71) October 30, 2023

The rookie quarterback the duo has spent all season protecting more than delivered.

Stroud had the best game of his career, and possibly the best of his life even including record performances while at Ohio State. He completed 30 of 42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns in addition to a two-point conversion during a high-powered 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win flashed the elite accuracy, decision making, pocket movement and mobility that have made Stroud the early favorite for offensive rookie of the year.

The first half started somewhat slower for Stroud where he was 14-of-22 for 145 yards and a touchdown. Despite the gaudy output, it included some frustrating misses with fellow rookie Tank Dell and a missed deep ball that almost certainly would have seen a 90-yard score had it been thrown in bounds.

The duo didn’t flinch afterwards.

Tank Dell finished the day with 114 yards and two touchdowns off six catches. That included a spectacular side line catch and the eventual game winning touchdown as the offense conducted their game winning drive with just 45 seconds left to play. Dell wasn’t alone as the benefactor of Stroud’s career afternoon.

Tight end Dalton Schultz saw 11 targets and turned them into 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Noah Brown saw a modest six targets but those turned into six receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. Even Nico Collins, who saw a lot of defensive attention throughout the afternoon, caught three balls for 54 yards and Houston’s opening touchdown.

Everyone looks a little better playing next to Stroud. It comes with the territory of having a franchise quarterback on the roster.

C.J. Stroud, on first down alone, was 16 of 19 for 298 yards, 4 touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3 A total tendency breaker for Houston's offense turned into a career day for their rookie quarterback #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) November 5, 2023

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, previously criticized for his commitment to the running game, turned to Stroud on early downs more than ever before. The Ohio State product was 16-of-19 for 298 yards and four touchdowns on first down passing attempts. It almost looked like the effort, and explicit changes by the coaching staff, would be wasted after a late touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to tight end Cade Otton.

Instead, a collected Stroud marched down the field with 5 consecutive completions and the eventual 15-yard touchdown to Dell that placed the team over the top with just six seconds remaining on the clock.

The special performance from No. 7 will only bring more national attention to a Houston Texans team that has outperformed expectations. They’ve already surpassed their win total from last season and still have nine remaining games to play. Surprising to many, they remain firmly in the hunt for an AFC South title as well. Houston sits just two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) for the division title and the right to host a home playoff game.

This is a victory that Houston fans will remember and enjoy for a long time. It’s also a victory that, with C.J. Stroud under center in the Battle Red, that they’ll likely enjoy many more of the same over the coming years.

