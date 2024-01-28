Inside the postgame life of Dalton Knecht, Tennessee basketball's 'White Mamba'

NASHVILLE — Jonas Aidoo waited his turn. He wasn’t doing media exactly. He — and many of his Tennessee basketball teammates — were the media.

“Are you going to keep flirting around with 40 points or when are you going to get it, you know? We are all waiting,” Aidoo said.

Dalton Knecht leaned against a white wall in a side hallway under Memorial Gymnasium after his latest 30-point game. He didn’t think long about his answer.

“Next question,” said Knecht, a Sharpie from his postgame autograph session in his hands.

Knecht was the main character again for Tennessee in its 75-62 win against Vanderbilt. He is the draw. He is the must-see attraction. He is the "White Mamba" according to his teammates — at least freshman J.P. Estrella — in a twist on the late Kobe Bryant’s nickname.

He doesn't mind that. He doesn't mind any of it. He's appreciating every morsel of his one year at Tennessee.

“It is crazy,” Knecht said. “I love it here. I wish I had a couple more years to play with my teammates. I am trying to take it all in as much as I can.”

Dalton Knecht handles the spotlight with grace

Knecht hugged Jordan Gainey at the 3-point line as the No. 5 Vols (15-4, 5-1 SEC) celebrated their win at Vanderbilt (5-14, 0-6). He had done it again. He scored 21 second-half points, including 12 in a row in a crucial juncture. He posted 32 points, his fifth straight game with at least 25.

He went through the handshake line then donned a headset to do a postgame interview on SEC Network. He jogged off the court with UT director of basketball operations Mary-Carter Eggert toward a crowded corner of the arena.

Tennessee fans filled the section, pressing in to get near Knecht. A fan held a sign that said "Knecht 3!" with a drawing of a Connect 4 board on it. A trio of young fans had a sign that said "KNECHT FOR 3" One held out a pen for Knecht, who made a promise as he ran to the locker room.

"I'll come back out," Knecht said.

He did. He signed hats and basketballs, signs and shirts. He posed for pictures, the hero of many Vols fans who packed the away arena and made it sound like a UT home game. This isn't new. Knecht has been a common presence after games, spending time with fans. He isn't the attention-seeking type. He's a genuinely modest presence. But the Northern Colorado transfer also loves what he is experiencing at Tennessee and does not shy from making himself available.

Dalton Knecht's postgame interview featured his teammates

Estrella, Aidoo and Gainey started searching in the hallway near the locker room. Vols coach Rick Barnes had done his postgame interview. Guard Zakai Zeigler finished up his turn. It was Knecht's time and he was still on the court.

He appeared at last coming down the stairs and Estrella went nuts, yelling for the "White Mamba."

“I think that is what y’all call me," Knecht said when Estrella inquired about the nickname.

“Y’all? He’s already southern!" declared teammate Josiah-Jordan James from behind the throng.

It's safe to say Knecht is at home with his teammates and the feeling is shared between the Colorado native and the rest of the roster. He spends his time deferring credit and it is genuine. His teammates are the reason he is successful. He scores because they make it possible. He is better because of them. Jahmai Mashack walked past after the interview and Knecht shouted out how Mashack is the best defender in the country. He means it all.

That's who he is.

STAR: Untold stories of Dalton Knecht's ascension to Tennessee basketball star, NBA Draft prospect

Tangibly, Knecht also is the reason Tennessee is primed to be in the Final Four conversation in March. That's because he is capable of doing what Aidoo asked about. He can score 40 points. He had 37 at North Carolina in November. He had 36 at Georgia and 39 against Florida in back-to-back games in January. He is averaging 32 points per game in his past five games.

Maybe 40 is coming. He will still give fans attention afterward and answer questions modestly if it does.

If it does, Aidoo might be there again to ask when a 50-point game is coming.

