Inside the pocket of Georgia’s offense with former Todd Monken quarterback Allan Bridgford

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

Todd Monken is in his second season as Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Allan Bridgford played for Monken at Southern Miss in 2013 after transferring from California.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Georgia game, Bridgford joined the show “Tennessee Two-A-Days” and discussed Monken’s offense this season.

Monken has featured his air raid concepts within prostyle sets, featuring 3×1 sets disguising one vertical with outside and inside posts, a running back wheel route off play-action, hot routes to the outside, 10-personnel with an H-back in 2×1 sets, quarterback half-rolls with comeback routes to the Z-receiver, inside posts over the middle to the tight end, and goaline trips left with pulling guards in wildcat formation.

“Our offense at Southern Miss, when I was there, was pure air raid,” Bridgford said of Monken’s offense. “I say about 90 percent of the time we had four receivers, maybe one tight end as a hybrid receiver, and then one running back sets. That is what our strong suit was when I was there based off our personnel, but he has a whole different choice of options at Georgia just because I don’t think he’s had the positioning to recruit like he’s able to now and get the talent he has at Georgia. He did not have that luxury at Southern Miss. Now, there are a ton of studs that I played with at Southern Miss, but Georgia versus Southern Miss, as far as recruiting battles goes, I don’t think Southern Miss has had a better recruiting class than Georgia, right?

“He is going to cater that offense to what their strong suits are. He might have come from an air raid background, it is not like he has not coached in the league and has been around prostyle systems, and it is also not like the concepts are not generally the same. There is a very limited number of passing plays that you run, lots of teams probably have 1-12 favorite passing plays, they just do it from 15-20 different formations. He is strategic in how he does it and how he gets the matchups.”

The entire show with Bridgford discussing Georgia and Monken’s offense can be listened to here or below.

Oct 5, 2013; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Allan Bridgford (16) makes a throw during the first quarter of their game against the FIU Golden Panthers at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports.