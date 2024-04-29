Inside the Penn Relays: Track and Field’s Most Photogenic Meet

Thomas Hengge

The Penn Relays is the largest—and oldest—track and field meet in the United States, dating back to 1895. Held at the University of Pennsylvania’s historic Franklin Field, thousands of fans and athletes flock to Philadelphia from around the world each year to take in the non-stop action of the three-day event.

Living in Philadelphia, it’s next to impossible not to be familiar with the Penn Relays in one way or another. Track teams doing shakeouts along the Schuylkill River, sounds of cheering, or a single shot from a starter pistol, are all the norm in late April around Penn’s campus.

The Penn Relays are something I had always experienced from a distance. But after attending the 2024 edition as a Runner’s World photographer, I was able to witness the action at Franklin Field up close.



Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

Thomas Hengge

You Might Also Like