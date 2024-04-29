Advertisement

Inside the Penn Relays: Track and Field’s Most Photogenic Meet

Thomas Hengge
·2 min read
seen from above a group of runners on a track cast long shadows
The Faces and Stories of the 128th Penn RelaysThomas Hengge

The Penn Relays is the largest—and oldest—track and field meet in the United States, dating back to 1895. Held at the University of Pennsylvania’s historic Franklin Field, thousands of fans and athletes flock to Philadelphia from around the world each year to take in the non-stop action of the three-day event.

Living in Philadelphia, it’s next to impossible not to be familiar with the Penn Relays in one way or another. Track teams doing shakeouts along the Schuylkill River, sounds of cheering, or a single shot from a starter pistol, are all the norm in late April around Penn’s campus.

The Penn Relays are something I had always experienced from a distance. But after attending the 2024 edition as a Runner’s World photographer, I was able to witness the action at Franklin Field up close.

athletes catch their breath after a running race
Athletes catch their breath after the high school girls' 4x400-meter Championship of America.Thomas Hengge
a group of runners line up in blocks before a sprint race
Runners line up in starting blocks for a sprint heat. This year, the 128th edition, featured 816 events.Thomas Hengge
a runner raises his hand to grab a baton in a relay race
A Mass Velocity Track Club runner (left) and a Newburgh Elite Track Club runner wait for the baton in the 60+ masters men’s 4x100-meter relay.Thomas Hengge
two runners sprint with a crowd behind them in a large grandstand
G.C. Foster and the University of Houston runners battle in a heat of the men’s 4x100-meter relay.Thomas Hengge
a woman sprints out of blocks in front of a brick background
Thomas Hengge
people help out an athlete on the ground
Some 15,000 athletes compete at the Penn Relays annually.Thomas Hengge
two runners exchange a baton in a race on a track
The Penn State womenThomas Hengge
an overhead view of a single runner on a track
A runner from Ewing High School helps her relay team to a second-place finish in the high school girls' 4x400-meter relay.Thomas Hengge
two runners pass in front of a crowd
The meet typically brings about 100,000 spectators to Franklin Field across three days.Thomas Hengge
a person running in a race with a blurred background
Joe Barrett of Christian Brothers Academy competes in the high school boys' Distance Medley Championship of America. Christian Brothers Academy won the event in 10:01.47.Thomas Hengge
a group of women after a running race
Duke athletes look at the scoreboard for results after the College WomenThomas Hengge

