Inside Patrick Kane's gameday routine with Blackhawks

It's been a memorable week for Patrick Kane.

He became the ninth player in London Knights history to have his jersey retired and first to do so after playing just one season. He also became the youngest American-born player ever and 90th player in NHL history to hit the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And this weekend, the Blackhawks superstar is participating in his ninth career NHL All-Star Game. The average amount of All-Star appearances for the other 43 players combined is 2.4.

At age 31, Kane is still at the top of his game and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

To get a glimpse of how one of the greatest players in the game prepares, NBC Sports Chicago takes you inside Kane's gameday routine on a typical home game with a 7:30 p.m. start.

8:30 a.m. - Wake up

The alarm sounds. Kane is up and immediately jumps in the shower. He doesn't waste any time.

After getting dressed, Kane places his breakfast order to the team, which he will eat at the rink.

"Two eggs over medium with sweet potatoes, spinach and then berries," Kane said. "And they have a green drink for us usually, so that's my breakfast."

On practice days, his breakfast includes egg whites. On the second game of a back-to-back, he might have some oatmeal or overnight oats.

"I like to switch it up," Kane said. "Not try to eat the same thing every day."

9:10 a.m. - Arrive at the rink

Kane lives in Gold Coast Chicago, so his commute to and from the United Center isn't very long. He typically listens to music, but not always.

"Sometimes podcasts if there's something I'm interested in listening to," Kane said. "If there's a good Spittin' Chiclets episode I'll listen to that. But it's only 10-15 minutes in the car for me, so usually I'll listen to whatever music in the morning."

What kind of music?

"It's kind of rotated throughout the years," Kane said. "But nothing too heavy in the morning. Just wake up and get going."

Story continues

9:30 a.m. - Team meeting before morning skate

After eating breakfast, Kane is ready for the regularly scheduled special teams meeting. First the penalty kill then the power play. But he's one of three players exempt from the former.

"Me, [Alex] DeBrincat and [Dylan] Strome are the only ones that don't attend that meeting," Kane said with a laugh.

Of course, the three of them will attend the power play meeting shortly after.

By that point, it's around 10 a.m. Kane spends the next 10 minutes "getting the body ready for morning skate," which starts at 10:30. He begins putting on his equipment around 10:10 before hitting the ice and he's usually one of the first ones out there.

Morning skate runs about 20 minutes long, but most guys stay on the ice longer and often times play a game called "Two-Puck," where you get two chances to score on the goaltender. The first is a shot from the slot. The second is a shootout-type attempt. Make one of the two and you advance to the next round. Last one standing wins. Kane is a frequent participant. You can only imagine how many wins he's racked up over the years.

11:15 a.m. - "Marination Session"

After fulfilling his media obligations, Kane heads to the lounge with a few teammates - DeBrincat and Strome are regulars - to hang out. This is one of Kane's favorite activities of the day.

"We call it our Marination Session," Kane said smiling. "We just marinate on the couch for the next 45 minutes because we got some pretty comfortable couches there. Usually we'll be watching Hockey Central on Sportsnet. We'll watch that and just relax and talk about hockey and just sit and marinate on the couch for the next little bit."

12 p.m. - Lunch

Once the Marination Session is over, Kane hops in the shower before eating lunch with a handful of teammates at the rink. Brent Seabrook and Jonathan Toews are always part of the group, along with strength and conditioning coach Paul Goodman. Same with Kirby Dach, who's living with Seabrook this season. Strome is slowly starting to become a regular.

"We had a bigger crew in the past," Kane said. "But it seems like most guys like to take their food home now, so we only have four or five guys. A couple guys now are starting to join in. It's getting to be a bigger crew."

Kane's go-to meal for lunch? Chicken with asparagus and some gluten-free pasta.

2:30-4:30 p.m. - Pregame nap

Just before 1 p.m., Kane is back home for the afternoon. He stays up for a bit and unwinds before taking a pregame nap, which is the most well-known hockey tradition.

And Kane isn't afraid to share his naps have gotten longer this season.

"This year I've been doing like two-hour naps," Kane said. "They're nice. I always get in bed for my nap and tell my girlfriend, ‘this is the best part of game day.' It's nice to have that two-hour nap at home and get up and get ready for the game."

By 4:30, Kane is awake and ready to start his pregame preparations. He hops in the shower - his third of the day - and counts on his girlfriend Amanda to bump up the tunes.

"She has a playlist that will go throughout the house," Kane said.

After putting on his suit, Kane is ready to roll out.

5:15 p.m. - Arrive at United Center

The Blackhawks are required to be at the arena by 5:30 because they have a team meeting at 5:45. Kane likes to make sure he has his ducks in a row before that.

"Usually before then I'm getting all my equipment ready," Kane said. "Tape your stick, make sure everything else is good."

The meeting isn't a long one. It's a quick final rundown of the opponent that night and lasts about 5-10 minutes.

"After that I have a little bit of time," Kane said. "Go back on the couch for like 20 minutes, sit there for a little bit, and then I go do my off-ice warmup."

His off-ice warmup begins with a 5-10-minute stretch with Goodman, who's been with the team for 12 seasons.

"He'll stretch me out and activate everything," Kane said. "Get everything going then do maybe 5-7 minutes on my own, just kind of a dynamic warmup. Usually I have a tennis ball, throw it around with Pauly and against the wall, different things. Run some routes, we say, and then get ready for the game."

7 p.m. - Pregame warmups

Kane's body is fully activated by this point and ready to hit the ice for pregame warmups. He's the second to last one out of the tunnel, in front of Toews and behind Duncan Keith - the three current team captains with Seabrook out for the season.

After a 16-minute warmup, Kane is the last one off the ice, a tradition he started way before the NHL. The last time he didn't follow that was Feb. 24, 2015, which happened to be the game Kane broke his collarbone and missed the remainder of the regular season. He was on pace to be the NHL's leading scorer. Now he makes sure he's always the last one off, no matter what.

7:40 p.m. - Puck drop

The game has officially started. Kane averages the sixth-most minutes of any NHL forward, so you'll see him on the ice more than most.

Where we don't see him is during the 17-minute intermissions.

"I'll sit there and retape my stick," Kane said. "Probably like a 2-3-minute leg shake-out with Pauly in the intermission and then just sit there and get ready. I'll take all my top equipment off, untie my skates then put them back on."

10:10 p.m. - End game

A little after 10, the game will have ended. Give or take a few minutes, depending on whether the game finished in regulation or went to overtime.

If Kane had a big night, he'll speak to the media for a second time. Recently, that's been the case.

Some players have a post-game workout. But Kane normally isn't one of them.

"It depends," Kane said. "Sometimes you're so tired after the game you just sit there and relax, kind of chill that way. I usually like getting in the sauna after the game or like going from the sauna to the cold tub, back and forth. Other times, if we have back-to-back games, I'll probably get my body stretched out a little bit and get ready that way."

11 p.m. - Postgame meal before bed

After a busy night on the ice, Kane starts to unwind off it. He hasn't eaten since lunch and doesn't like to eat right before game time, so this is when he'll finally get his postgame meal in.

"Sometimes I'll go out to eat after and you're not getting back until like midnight or maybe even 12:30," Kane said. "And then I like to wind down for 30-45 minutes, watch TV. I usually watch a show sometimes, get your mind off hockey a little bit.

"But I'll also check up on the highlights too and see what's going on that night. If I'm in bed by 1:30, 2:00 after a game, if I'm sleeping by then I'm pretty happy."

Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Inside Patrick Kane's gameday routine with Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago