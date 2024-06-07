Inside-the-park HR caps off Harbor Creek's comeback victory over Forest Hills in PIAA Class 3A softball quarterfinal

DuBOIS, Pa. – Forest Hills climbed out of a four-run deficit earlier in Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A softball quarterfinal against Harbor Creek and was on the precipice on advancing to the semifinals for the first time in program history in the bottom of the seventh inning.

However, a two-out RBI single from Rylee Vogt extended the game into extra innings.

After a scoreless top half of the eighth, Harbor Creek senior Maggie Konieczki ended the instant classic with a walk-off, inside-the-park home run to left field as the Huskies prevailed 8-7, ending the Rangers’ season in heartbreaking fashion at Heindl Memorial Field.

“They played their heart out all season,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more of them. They were willing to work all the time. It was a tough way to lose.

“Overall, this group of girls is incredible. Their hard work, their dedication to the sport, you don’t get teams like this.”

Harbor Creek (20-5) earned a rematch against 25-0 Sharon, which beat Chestnut Ridge 8-6 in eight innings on a walk-off homer, in Monday’s semifinal.

Sharon beat Harbor Creek 7-6 for the District 10 title May 27.

Konieczki lined a 1-0 Avery Smiach offering that went past third baseman Trista Cruley and rolled into the left-field corner. The ball ricocheted off the wall and went away from the foul line. Left fielder Payton Pcola threw the ball into shortstop Morgan Gdula, who unleashed a relay toss that bounced toward the plate as Konieczki slid in for the dramatic victory.

“As soon as it bounced around, the girl (Pcola) took a second to pick it up,” Harbor Creek coach Tim Caputo said.

“The shortstop was almost in left field, and she had to make a perfect throw and a perfect tag. I had to gamble. For us, it paid off.”

”Payton did a good job of trying to read it the best she could and get it into our cut,” Hershberger said. “Morgan made a great throw home. It just didn’t get there in time.”

Forest Hills, which turned a 5-1 deficit into a 7-5 lead, finished 19-3 and has gone 38-8 over the past two seasons. The Rangers won their first District 6 title in program history this year and were one out away from reaching the semifinals for the initial time Thursday.

“You know you’re going to have to battle whenever you have two great teams playing,” said Forest Hills junior Mylee Gdula, the 2023 all-state selection who doubled twice and drove in two runs Thursday.

“We left it all there and that’s all you can do. I think we just need to come back better than ever next year. We are losing our senior, Maddy (Emerick), which is very sad. We’re going to have five seniors back next year. We’re just going to come at it and get it next year.”

Forest Hills, which had its 14-game winning streak snapped, finished with a 12-11 edge in hits. The Rangers left nine runners on base compared to the Huskies’ eight.

Forest Hills went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and Harbor Creek was 4-for-10. Smiach threw 126 pitches, and Harbor Creek right-hander Addison Lucas tossed 127.

Cruley, Mylee Gdula, Payton Pcola and Smiach produced two knocks apiece.

Annabella Cipalla, Konieczki, Hannah Smith and Vogt each collected two hits.

Harbor Creek grabbed momentum in the bottom of the first inning. After a walk, senior catcher and St. Francis signee Cipalla drove a 1-0 pitch off the top of the right-center field fence and over for a two-run homer.

Pcola got Forest Hills on the board in the second with an RBI single to center.

In the bottom of the second, the Huskies scored on a strikeout. Mylee Gdula picked up the dropped third strike and threw to first base to complete the out, but Hannah Smith raced home. Freshman Brooklynn Cipalla slapped a chopper that hit off third base and plated a runner. Annabella Cipalla capped off the inning with an RBI single to left and lead 5-1.

Smiach, who finished with seven strikeouts, kept the potent Harbor Creek offense silent between the third and sixth innings.

”Avery found a way to start throwing her off-speed to start keeping them a little off-balance the best she could,” Hershberger said. “That was huge with her being able to come in and start keeping them off-balance for a couple innings and for us to be able to start fighting back.”

With two outs in the fourth, Morgan Gdula hit a ground ball the second baseman could not handle as the ball trickled into center field. Pcola scored as Morgan Gdula broke for second, which drew a throw. Emerick kept running and scored all the way from first base on the play. Smiach walked, then Mylee Gdula clobbered a two-run double off the center-field wall to knot the game at 5-all.

“I think it was huge that our bats came alive finally,” Hershberger said. “We needed a game that we had a bunch of hits that we strung together. Putting hits together with two outs has been huge for us this season.”

Forest Hills took its first lead of the game in the fifth. After Aivah Maul drew a 10-pitch walk, Cruley – who made a trio of sparkling plays at the hot corner – sent a 1-2 pitch into the right-center field gap for an RBI double.

”This game would have never been the way it was if it wasn’t for her,” Hershberger said of Cruley’s sharp defense. “Her stepping up as a freshman and getting this experience here will help us next season.”

In the sixth, Smiach beat out an infield single to drive in Rhory Whetstone for a 7-5 advantage.

The first two Harbor Creek batters reached base in the bottom of the seventh. A fly out to right field led to an errant throw as courtesy runner Kayla Bresee raced to third base. The throw sailed over Cruley’s head as Breesee scored and Talon King, the tying run, moved to second base on the miscue.

Smiach got a swinging strikeout for the second out. Vogt lined an RBI single to right field for another tie. Pinch runner Arianna Denning moved to third base on a wild pitch, but Smiach got a crucial punchout to extend the game.

Forest Hills’ Ana Spangler flew out near the warning track in left-center field to end the top of the eighth with two runners on.

The Rangers will return eight starters in 2025.

“We’re coming back,” Hershberger said. “This whole team is coming back except one. We had freshmen step up this year. The upperclassmen, it’s going to make them more hungry.”

With a talented nucleus coming back, the Rangers expect to take another leap forward next spring.

“We had some amazing plays today, especially at third,” Mylee Gdula said. “Our freshman Trista came through. She’s just awesome. Avery’s always doing great. We just have a great team, a great group of girls. We’re always lifting one another up. I think just staying up in the dugout and cheering one another on, it was just great.”

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.