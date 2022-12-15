Inside Pac-12 Hoops with Oregon's Dana Altman
In this episode of Inside Pac-12 Hoops, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman chatted with Andy Katz.
Every year, Dec. 15 generates a lot of buzz because it is considered the unofficial start of the NBA trade season: As of today, 74 players who signed new contracts this summer become eligible to be traded. It’s a day that gets hopes up, and then… Crickets. It takes the pressure of a deadline to
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
Bol Bol is turning heads and filling up highlight reels amid a breakout season in Orlando. So why did the Celtics let him go last winter? Here's a brief history of Bol's brief Boston tenure, and how he helped the C's achieve their larger roster goals.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
Donte DiVincenzo is in his first season with the Warriors, but already can sense this year's team isn't playing the way they are supposed to.
The Knicks have made Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley available.
Lineker said he was focused on calling out corruption, regardless of which country was hosting the tournament
There was no cutting down the nets or taking pictures with the trophy as both teams were ushered out of the building as quickly as possible.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
These players are now available to be dealt if the need arises.
He posted an emotional goodbye on Instagram that cited his struggle with anxiety.
Steph Curry injured his left shoulder Wednesday night when he tried to strip the ball away from the Pacers' Jalen Smith as he drive to the basket.
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
Is there an actual chance France could have 2022 Ballon dOr winner Karim Benzema on the pitch for Sundays FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina?
'Twas Dec. 15, the unofficial start to NBA trade season, when all through the league, 90% of players are eligible to be dealt, even Marvin Bagley. General managers offer players aplenty, in hopes another pays a pretty penny.
As much as NBA owners and general managers like to believe otherwise, successful teams aren’t math: they’re science. Just look at the state of the once-promising Timberwolves
The Cubs did not advance in talks with top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa beyond discussing range and parameters, before pivoting to Dansby Swanson.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Prior to playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, the Warriors have recalled James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins from G League Santa Cruz.