Inside Pac-12 Hoops with Oregon State's Wayne Tinkle
In this episode of Inside Pac-12 Hoops, Andy Katz sits down with Oregon State men's basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle, whose Beavers are off to their first 3-0 start since the 2018-19 season.
In this episode of Inside Pac-12 Hoops, Andy Katz sits down with Oregon State men's basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle, whose Beavers are off to their first 3-0 start since the 2018-19 season.
Eric Musselman promised "as long as I'm living" his Razorbacks won't face Bellarmine. Scott Davenport and the Knights could take it as a compliment.
Stephen A. Smith still believes in Klay Thompson, but that doesn't mean the ESPN analyst and First Take host isnt going to call the Warriors stars current slump as he sees it.
Unlike the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors still have a path out of the basement and back to the penthouse, but it seems the leverage they’ve acquired needs to be put to use.
The Warriors are slumping at 6-9, and it's clear Steph Curry needs more than he has right now. Monte Poole explains why trading for old friend Kevin Durant must be an option.
Michigan State basketball takes on Villanova tonight -- here's what you need to know for this matchup between the Spartans and Wildcats
After posting his first double-double in over a year, the Brooklyn Nets are encouraged by Ben Simmons' recent play.
With Oscar Tshiebwe back and No. 2 Gonzaga up next, the Kentucky basketball team is still finding itself amid a winning mentality.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
Speaking on the 5 Clubs Podcast, Bryson DeChambeau was remorseful of his bulking regimen and warned against it.
Michigan gets obliterated by Arizona State in the Legends Classic championship game by a final score of 87-62.
Rory McIlroy insisted it was only the ambition of winning his first order of merit title in seven years that acted as prime inspiration to play the last three holes in four-under here on Friday - and not the desire to ensure his LIV rebel playing partner did not win the personal duel.
Some teams have had 'cursory' trade conversations with the Knicks about Derrick Rose, reports SNY's Ian Begley.
Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa led for most of the game.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
Here are some who haven't been in their team's regular rotation recently that could soon become candidates for a trade like James Wiseman.
Kansas State upset No. 6 Iowa, 84-83. Iowa fans' social media reactions show that wasn't what mattered as the game went final.
Steph Curry had to wait a few days, but he finally passed Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond on the all-time scoring list.
Just about every issue that plagued the Celtics during their playoff run has improved so far this season. Our Chris Forsberg breaks down the most notable strides Boston has made through its first 15 games.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes that he has 'failed' the Warriors to begin this 2022-23 season.