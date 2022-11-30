Inside Pac-12 Hoops with Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

Eagle Action

The 5-2 Boston College Eagles are on the road to take on the 4-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln tonight in a basketball game that holds the promise if giving Earl Grant's team a nice confidence boost against high-major competition. The Cornhuskers are never one of the top teams in the Big Ten, but how the Eagles fare going on the road against a team from that conference could be a bellwether in terms of what to expect from BC later in ACC play against some of the league teams it will face. Nebraska has been inconsistent this season, most recently notching a 75-58 win against struggling Florida State, but also with losses to Memphis, Oklahoma, and St. John's, all by double figures.