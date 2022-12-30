Inside the numbers: How Ohio State and Georgia stack up statistically

You can almost feel it coming now. Ohio State is just one day away from squaring off with No. 1 ranked Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal and all the pomp and circumstance is about over. You can bet the players, coaches — and yes — even the fans, are ready to stop talking about the game and get this thing kicked off.

The Bulldogs are the defending national champions and are favored to go back-to-back starting with the matchup with Ohio State on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes have other thoughts. Both teams come into the contest on New Year’s Eve with some pretty lofty numbers on both sides of the ball and we thought it would be interesting to compare the two programs.

Both have more than adequate defenses, but the offenses do things a little differently with similar results.

Here is a deeper dive into the numbers and statistics on both sides of the ball for Ohio State and Georgia on Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl eve.

Scoring Offense

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) hugs quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) following an interception late in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 39.2 PPG (No. 11)

Ohio State | 44.5 PPG (No. 2)

Rushing Offense

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) breaks away for a long touchdown run during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 207 rushing YPG (No. 17)

Ohio State | 198.5 rushing YPG (No. 28)

Passing Offense

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a touchdown catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green (22) in the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 284.9 passing YPG (No. 19)

Ohio State | 294.2 passing YPG (No. 14)

Total Offense

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 491.9 total YPG (No. 8)

Ohio State | 492.7 total YPG (No. 7)

First Downs

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) runs for s touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 24.4 first downs per game (No. 17)

Ohio State | 23.8 first downs per game (No. 21)

Third Down Conversion Offense

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a first down in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (23) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | .516 (No. 4)

Ohio State | .461 (No. 20)

Sacks Allowed

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) takes a snap from offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 7 sacks allowed this season (No. 2)

Ohio State | 8 sacks allowed this season (No. 5)

Red Zone Offense

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates the first down catch during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | .972 (No. 1)

Ohio State | .948 (No. 3)

Scoring Defense

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 12.8 PPG allowed (No. 2)

Ohio State | 19.3 PPG allowed (No. 13)

Rushing Defense

Oct 2, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson (52) reacts after a defensive stop against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 76.9 rushing YPG allowed (No. 1)

Ohio State | 119.9 rushing YPG allowed (No. 25)

Passing Defense

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22), safety Ronnie Hickman (14), and cornerback Denzel Burke (10) tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 215.1 passing YPG allowed (No. 49)

Ohio State | 184 passing YPG allowed (No. 15)

Total Defense

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) reacts after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 292 total YPG allowed (No. 8)

Ohio State | 303.9 total YPG allowed (No. 11)

First Downs Allowed

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 15.4 first downs allowed per game (No. 9)

Ohio State | 14.4 first downs allowed per game (No. 4)

Third Down Defense

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | .267 penalty yards per game (No. 2)

Ohio State | .305 (No. 11)

Sacks

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 26 sacks this season (No. 70)

Ohio State | 32 sacks this season (No. 33)

Penalties

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day questions a call during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | 48.8 penalty yards per game (No. 46)

Ohio State | 50 penalty yards per game (No. 50)

Red Zone Defense

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland scores a touchdown against Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Georgia | .607 (No. 1)

Ohio State | .913 (No. 122)

