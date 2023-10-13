Inside the numbers: Notre Dame defense vs USC offense

There are more numbers to consider when pitting the Notre Dame defense against the USC offense.

(h/t Geoffrey Clark of Fighting Irish Wire)

Rushing Yards Per Game:

Notre Dame ranks 58th nationally with 132.9 rushing yards allowed a game.

USC ranks 54th nationally with 168.2 rushing yards a game.

Per carry:

Notre Dame is tied for 49th nationally with 3.65 yards allowed a carry.

USC ranks sixth nationally with 5.97 yards a carry.

Points per game:

Notre Dame ranks 15th nationally with 15.9 points allowed a game.

USC ranks first nationally with 51.8 points scored per game

*

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire