Inside the numbers of Iowa State's football loss at Ohio on Saturday

The numbers tell the story of the Iowa State football team's 10-7 loss at Ohio on Saturday.

They paint the picture of an ineffective offense and a struggling field-goal kicker.

The Cyclones fell to 1-2 on the season with an ugly road loss to a Mid-American Conference foe. Here's a closer look at the numbers that made the difference:

Ohio defensive end Vonnie Watkins, right, stops Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton during Saturday's game in Athens, Ohio. The Cyclones finished with 38 rushing yards on 23 carries.

1 … as in 1 trip to the red zone ending in points

There were several problems with this number Saturday. One, Iowa State reached the red zone only twice. Two, the Cyclones produced points just once, an 18-yard TD pass from quarterback Rocco Becht to wide receiver Jayden Higgins. One other trip ended with a missed field goal (we’ll get to that later). But the fact that Iowa State could rarely move the ball deep into Ohio territory and produced even less was very concerning.

More: Randy Peterson's thoughts on Iowa State football's head-scratching loss at Ohio Saturday

2 … as in 2 interceptions

Fans will look at the two interceptions and point the finger at quarterback Rocco Becht. But Becht does not deserve blame for the costly turnovers. The first one set up Ohio’s first and only touchdown of the day. The second ended Iowa State’s last chance to tie or take the lead. While Becht threw both passes, what happened after the ball left his hand was not his fault. Higgins, the intended target on the first throw, appeared to fall down running his route. On the second pick Higgins got hit by a defender just as the ball arrived and couldn’t catch it. The ball flew up in the air and landed in the hands of Ohio’s Rodney Mathews, essentially ending the game.

Instant analysis: Iowa State football finds itself in early crisis with loss to Ohio

2 … as in 2 missed field goals

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell preaches about the importance of winning in the margins and doing all the little things right. One of the most important areas is on special teams. Iowa State showed improvement in that area in the season opener but struggled again Saturday. The most notable area was kicker Chase Contreraz missing a pair of field-goal attempts that could have been the difference in the game. The first one, from 47 yards, came in in the second quarter. The second, from 37 yards, came in the fourth quarter. But replays showed that Contraraz’s kick may have been good. The referees thought differently.

3 … as in 3 third-down conversions for the Cyclones

Iowa State’s offense struggled last week against Iowa and had issues again Saturday at Ohio. Third-down conversion rate was an important issue Campbell had hoped the Cyclones would clean up Saturday, but it was a big bugaboo again. Iowa State converted on just 3-of-11 attempts from third down and rarely moved the chains (13 first downs vs. 18 for Ohio).

38 … as in 38 rushing yards for the Cyclones

The rushing game couldn’t have been much worse for Iowa State. Becht was Iowa State’s leading rusher, tallying 31 (yes, just 31) yards on the ground. Cartevious Norton, expected to be a playmaker on the offense this season, tallied just 15 yards, with 11 coming on one run. Iowa State finished the day averaging just 1.7 yards per carry. For an offense with a young quarterback trying to break in, that was far from what the Cyclones needed.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 5 key numbers from Iowa State Cyclones' football loss at Ohio