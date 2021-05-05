Inside the Numbers: Are Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge's hot starts sustainable?

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton celebrate home run

The Yankees’ struggles on offense early this season was affecting everyone in the lineup. But they’ve caught fire during this hot streak, winning seven of their last 10 games which includes a current four-game streak.

And a lot of that offensive production can be attributed to the two power hitters that are usually back-to-back on Aaron Boone’s lineup card: Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Yankee fans had to love seeing Stanton mash four hits in the 7-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, included a moonshot homer to left field off Zack Greinke. Judge also collected a 1-for-4 night and a run scored.

Over their last 10 games, here’s what both players have been doing at the dish:

-Judge: .314/.400/.657, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 3 2B,

-Stanton: .477/.489/.818, 4 HR, 6 RBI, 3 2B

Is that production sustainable? If healthy, advanced statistics – thanks to Baseball Savant -- says there’s a good chance it does, which is music to the Yankees’ ears. Let’s explain:

Barrel percentage through the roof

Barrel percentage, or the classification given to batted balls who exit velocity and launch angle lead to a minimum .500 average and 1.500 slugging percentage, is a good indicator that hitters are making solid contact and the results are on the field.

Both Judge and Stanton are perfect examples of that this season.

Judge owns a ridiculously high barrel percentage at 20 – the MLB average is 6.5 – while Stanton isn’t too far behind at 16.4. But this isn’t an anomaly for these sluggers. In 2017, Judge had a 25.7 barrel percentage when he belted 52 homers in his Rookie of the Year campaign. He’s averaged 19.9 over his career. For Stanton, the same goes. He is actually slightly under his career average of 17.5 (Stanton notched 25 in his first season as Yankee in 2019).



When these two lines up the barrel, the ball is either out of whatever park they’re at or quickly hitting the fence for extra bases. With Judge and Stanton notching hard hit rates in the top percentage of the league at the moment, it’s indicative of being able to see pitches good at the dish and make solid contact with their massive frames.

And that leads to production from two of the most important bats in the lineup.

Side note: Stanton had hit 17 balls over 115 mph so far this season. For comparison, Judge has just three.

First-pitch swinging Judge, two-strike hitting Stanton

You may have noticed Judge has been liking his chances on the first pitch. Pitchers may want to get ahead on him, so they can start fooling around with offspeed or balls out of the zone in general to avoid the big fly.

So, in situations like this, Judge is 4-for-9. While there’s been no extra base hits, he knows what he’s looking for and those will come.

In Stanton’s case, he has been locked in with two strikes thus far, hitting .263 overall in those scenarios with two homers and four RBI. It doesn’t sound like much, but when you’re hitting .308 on 0-2 counts and .444 with a full count, that pays off because he’s making himself a hard out.



Room for improvement

Boone said on Wednesday that Stanton’s approach over the last year and a half is finally paying off at the plate. But, though his regular numbers say he’s doing great this season thus far, he can actually get better from here if he starts connecting more.

Stanton’s whiff rate on pitches this season is 35.3 percent – MLB’s average is 24.4. His zone contact, or pitches within the strike zone, is 72.9 percent compared to MLB’s 82.1 percent average.

Imagine what he can do if he starts connecting more in the zone and not swinging underneath or on top of pitches? His chase rate of 29.7 is very close to the league’s average, so that’s not necessarily a problem. We know he’ll get his strikeouts. But connecting on those pitches in the zone more often may see even better results than already on the stat sheet.

For Judge, there really isn’t much to nitpick. Yes, his strikeouts still come, but his walk percentage is in the 89th percentile for the league so he’s seeing balls clearly and laying off pitches. Everything else has been checking out so far, which means there’s no need to break what doesn’t need fixing.